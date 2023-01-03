Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Undisputed masters of gypsy music, the Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings, featuring Tonino Baliardo come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

It has been more than 30 years since The Gipsy Kings first captured the world's imagination with their self-titled debut album - a record that became a genuine phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has toured virtually non-stop, to the farthest-flung corners of the planet and sold 25 million albums.

Baliardo is the founder and leader of Gipsy Kings, but above all he is a guitar virtuoso and a composer recognized worldwide. He composed and produced the greatest hits of the group such as "Bamboleo" and "Djobi Djoba". Most recently Tonino was awarded a platinum record for his duet with Takagi Ketra and a triple platinum record with Ingobernable in a duet with Tangana.

The band's music has also remained visible over the years throughout popular culture. They performed their version of "Volare," which was an international hit in 1989, on an episode of "Dancing with the Stars." Their rendition of "Hotel California" was included in the film "The Big Lebowski" and on the HBO series "Entourage." The 2010 film "Toy Story 3" featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie's popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, "You've Got a Friend in Me."

Single tickets go on sale Jan. 6 at 10am and are priced at $75-$35. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar How To Start Your Acting Career In Photo
Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar 'How To Start Your Acting Career In Los Angeles' January 14
The Santa Paula Theater Center presents “HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES” on Saturday January 14th from 11 AM-1 PM on our backstage.
Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center B Photo
Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center Backstage
BACKSTAGE@SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER announces staged readings by noted local playwright, Michael Perlmutter, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 8 pm and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 pm.
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Photo
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks
One of country music's most renowned singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
Malevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in February Photo
Malevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in February
Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

