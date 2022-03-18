GODSPELL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre Next Week
Performances begin on March 26.
GODSPELL opens at Sutter Street Theatre on March 26.
A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage, dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life in this production.
Music and New Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Book by John-Michael Tebelak
Directed by Karl Johnson
Musically Directed by David Williams
Choreography by Trace Landrum
Tickets $16-$25. For reservations go online at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com/tickets or call (916) 353-1001.