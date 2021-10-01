GHOSTWALK Announced at Santa Paula Theater Center

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents its annual "theater in the streets" fall event, GHOSTWALK 2021: Voices in The Dark at Ebell Park located at S. 7th St. and E. Main in Santa Paula Ca., for 3 weekends from Oct. 15-30.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30 pm until 9 pm and Sunday evenings from 6 pm until 8 pm (this year will include a Thursday performance on the 28th).

Performances take the form of walking tours that are an hour long and begin every 15 minutes. This year's tours are not wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special discounted tickets are $10 for all on the first weekend only. Reservations may be made beginning Oct. 1 by calling (805) 525-3073 or visiting www.ghostwalk.com

At Santa Paula Theater Center, we value the health and safety of our patrons, staff and performers and will be following CDC, State, County, and other governmental agency COVID-19 pandemic current mandates, recommendations and public health guidelines and requirements. Masks will be required for audience members.

Ghostwalk 2021 follows its 26 year tradition with historically based stories, real or imagined, told by ghost citizens that lived or might have lived in the Santa Clara River Valley. Guests will be lead by a ghostly companion each 1-hour tour through this year's chosen magical and mysterious environment, Ebell Park. The 2021 GhostWalk location of Ebell Park will provide the backdrop for each story with each location transformed into a ghostly stage for each of our featured ghosts. Guests will enjoy hearing the stories of the dear departed as they are accompanied by their ghostly host through the park.

GHOSTWALK 2021 will run tours leaving every 15 minutes from the waiting area right outside of the Santa Paula Theater Center at 125 S. 7th St. Santa Paula CA 93060 from 6pm through 9 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 6 pm - 8 pm on Sunday evenings from October 15 - 30. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Street parking is available on site. All walking tours run approximately an hour and are not wheelchair accessible. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight. Tours depart promptly and reservations are strongly recommended. Guests should check in 15 minutes prior to tour reservation.

Reservations may be made at www.ghostwalk.com or on the "haunt line" (805) 525-3073 beginning October 1st.