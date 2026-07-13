Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to 5-Star Theatricals
The show runs through Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.
5-Star Theatricals has released all new photos from the second show of their 2026 season, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, THE WIZARD OF OZ. Check out the photos below!
The musical is by L. Frank Baum, music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y Harburg, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros., background music by Herbert Stothart, orchestration by Larry Wilcox, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Clarice Ordaz and directed by Richard Israel.
THE WIZARD OF OZ opened on Friday, July 10 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.
There’s no place like 5-Star! Join Dorothy and friends on a whirlwind adventure over the rainbow in THE WIZARD OF OZ in this all-time timeless classic tale of courage, friendship, and finding your way home.
Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin
Tom Anawalt, Lucas Alifano, Hannah Sedlacek, and Eric Stanton Betts
Cassandra Marie Murphy and company
Hannah Sedlacek, Becky Lythgoe and Cassandra Marie Murphy
Becky Lythgoe and Hannah Sedlacek
Tom Anawalt, Lucas Alifano, Eric Stanton Betts, Hannah Sedlacek, and Cassandra Marie Murphy
Becky Lythgoe
Cassandra Marie Murphy and Hannah Sedlacek
Tom Anawalt, Hannah Sedlacek, and Lucas Alifano
Hannah Sedlacek and Eric Stanton Betts
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Mötley Crüe at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre (9/24-9/24)
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5 Star Theatricals presents The Wizard of Oz
Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks (7/10-7/19)
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5 Star Theatricals presents Les Miserables
Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks (10/09-10/18)
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The Wizard Of Oz
BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER – FRED KAVLI THEATRE (7/10-7/19)
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The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Conejo Players Theatre (11/06-11/29)
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C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Bank of America Performing Arts Center (8/08-8/08)
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An Evening with Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock - November 13
Janet and Ray Scherr Forum Theatre (11/13-11/13)
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Beetlejuice JR
Conejo Players Theatre (9/25-10/04)
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GFour Productions presents Menopause the Musical®
Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks (9/30-9/30)
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Fellowship for Performing Arts presents The Screwtape Letters
Fred Kavli Theatre- B of A Performing Arts Center,Thousand Oaks (8/08-8/08)