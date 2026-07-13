Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to 5-Star Theatricals

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5-Star Theatricals has released all new photos from the second show of their 2026 season, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, THE WIZARD OF OZ. Check out the photos below!

The musical is by L. Frank Baum, music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y Harburg, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros., background music by Herbert Stothart, orchestration by Larry Wilcox, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Clarice Ordaz and directed by Richard Israel.

THE WIZARD OF OZ opened on Friday, July 10 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

There’s no place like 5-Star! Join Dorothy and friends on a whirlwind adventure over the rainbow in THE WIZARD OF OZ in this all-time timeless classic tale of courage, friendship, and finding your way home.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

Tom Anawalt, Lucas Alifano, Hannah Sedlacek, and Eric Stanton Betts

Cassandra Marie Murphy and company

Hannah Sedlacek, Becky Lythgoe and Cassandra Marie Murphy

Becky Lythgoe and Hannah Sedlacek

Tom Anawalt, Lucas Alifano, Eric Stanton Betts, Hannah Sedlacek, and Cassandra Marie Murphy

Becky Lythgoe

Cassandra Marie Murphy and Hannah Sedlacek

Tom Anawalt, Hannah Sedlacek, and Lucas Alifano

Hannah Sedlacek and Eric Stanton Betts

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