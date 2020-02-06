DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL) is Coming to Pepperdine

Mo Willems' colorful Pigeon book series comes to life with Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) at Pepperdine University at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $18 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu

Hop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do anything. But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late, maybe that wily bird can help. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) features a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning Pigeon picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Tom Warburton, and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma , the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!.

Recommended for children ages 5 and up.

There will be a free, open to the public Family Art Day from noon to 2 p.m. before the performance, featuring hands-on art projects and Weisman Museum tours.

About Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour



Since 1992, Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences (KCTYA) on Tour has been a leader in bringing imaginative and original works to communities around the nation.

In the program's 19-year history, 43 tours have played in hundreds of cities in 49 states as well as parts of Canada. More than 2 million children, teachers, and parents have been part of these audiences. Many of the students who see these productions may never have the chance to visit the nation's performing arts center, but could still experience the professionalism and talent that has become the trademark of KCTYA.

The tours begin with a fully mounted production and engagement at the Kennedy Center for Washington, DC metropolitan area audiences. Prior to the tour, the shows are re-worked specifically for the road, complete with performing company and production staff. Many works are specifically commissioned by the Kennedy Center and affiliates in order to contribute to the development of new plays and musicals for young audiences. It is KCTYA's belief that supporting the creation of new works for young audiences is critical to the ongoing revitalization of the field.

When presenters book a KCTYA on Tour production, they also receive access to a comprehensive education package. Curriculum connections made through Cuesheets, study guides highlighting different activities and information for students for use before and after the performance, and the Kennedy Center's ArtsEdge educational website are featured components of our national touring program.



WHAT:

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical)

WHEN:

Sunday, March 29, 2020, 2 p.m.

Family Art Day: Noon-2 p.m.

WHERE:

Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

TICKETS:

(310) 506-4522 or arts.pepperdine.edu

PRICES:

$18 for adults, $10 for Pepperdine students

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





