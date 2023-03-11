Conejo Players to Debut THE SECRET GARDEN Beginning This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Secret Garden runs Mar 24 – Apr 16, 2023.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Opening March 24, the Conejo Players Theatre will present The Secret Garden. This enchanting musical adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett has been reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which draws the children in with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Director Dana Marley-Kolb hopes our patrons will enjoy an evening of glorious music, telling the timeless story of how beauty can be found in releasing grief. A reminder that everyone needs at some point in their life.

The Secret Garden runs Mar 24 - Apr 16, 2023. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. A special Thursday performance is on Mar 30 at 8 p.m. as well as two Saturday matinees on Apr 8 and 15 at 2:00. There is no performance Apr 9. For tickets visit conejoplayers.org or call 805.495.3715.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.




