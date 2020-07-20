Conejo Player's Youth Theater Presents First Zoom Show A MIDSUMMER CAMP'S DREAM

Conejo Player's Youth Theater presents A Midsummer Camp's Dream, by Terence Patrick Hughes on July 24 at 7pm via Zoom.

Producers/Directors: Elena Mills, Beth Eslick

Music Composer/Director: Michael Kronenberg

Tickets: To purchase, "Pay What You Can" tickets or for more info, visit www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715 or (Once you purchase a ticket, the Zoom link will be emailed to you.)

Plot Summary: Deep in the Catskill mountains, Camps Bluster and Hill-a-Wee are set into chaos as Theseus arrives to announce that he's bought the land and must close one of the camps to make way for his new wife's mansion and horse farm. His son Demetrius and fellow camper Lysander must now lead the boys in a winner-take-all talent show against the girls, led by Hermia and Helena, to determine which camp must be demolished at sunrise by Bottom and his comic crew of workers. All the while, King Oberon is vexed by his queen and sets his trusty aide, Puck, to scatter magic, confusion, and a good dose of laughs across the forest.

The information about the show is available at https://www.conejoplayers.org/midsummer-camps-dream-0

Cast of Characters: Philostrate - Adeline Regier, Puck - Antonia Villalobos, Snout - Caroline Diffner Nese, Theseus - Chris Kolde, Oberon - Diego Encinas, Hermia - Dulcemaria Peralta, Helena - Emily Bram, Flute - Isabella De Los Santos, Demetrius - Jack Goldsmith, Lysander - Jake McDermott, Peaseblossom - Jocelyn Jensen, Bottom - Julia Kirkpatrick, Starveling - Kiki Lana, Egeus - Logan Filippi, Quince - Madison Burns, Stage Manager - Mia Brown, Hippolyta - Rikka Tignac, Patricia - Samara Gaytan, Snug - Taim Bou Hassan, Titania - Zoey Goldsmith

