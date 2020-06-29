Conejo Players Theatre to Raise the Curtain on LONELY PLANET

On July 31, the curtain will raise on "Lonely Planet," a two-person show about the fears of living with a deadly disease that's out in the world, and a friendship that reminds us we'll be ok. The show, which has a limited run for one weekend, will stream online. Once you purchase a "Pay what you can" ticket, the link to watch the live stream will be emailed to you.

Live theatre looks a bit different these days, especially with stay at home orders still in place across the state. However, the team behind "Lonely Planet" by Steven Dietz at Conejo Players hasn't let COVID-19 slow them down.

"Putting together a production during a pandemic has its challenges; our production meetings are done either virtually or with all of us wearing masks," said Calabasas' Randi Redman, director of the production. "Dietz has given us a fantastic script to work with and a very minimal cast of just two actors. We are having a blast playing with space and camera angles, including some behind-the-scenes type of shots."

"Just because our audiences can't be with us physically, doesn't mean we can't continue to tell these important stories and inspire the many people longing for an escape," said Nick Bemrose of Newbury Park, who plays Carl in the show. "It is not only relevant right now for people throughout the country and all over the planet, but it reminds us of the significance and importance to never give up and never stop striving forward, together."

"Lonely Planet" tells the story of Carl and Jody (played by Tanner Redman), and their interactions inside Jody's map store. The play is set against the backdrop of a global pandemic, and as Carl continues out into the world, seeing the carnage first-hand, Jody can't bring himself to leave. Carl continuously brings chairs over to Jody's shop, a symbol of the people lost to the epidemic, and a nudge to Jody that the world continues on outside, and that we cannot hide from it.

"We want people to be involved with this poignant story while also making them aware that this is not a recording and is being done live on Conejo's stage without an audience," said Randi Redman. "So far, my biggest challenge has been directing my husband!"

The show will be a full production, with a set, lights, costumes, sound, and new for the Players, cameras. Working with streaming professionals, the team will turn the Conejo Players Theatre stage into a weekend TV studio. Julie Hackett serves as fight choreographer, with a set by Leo Zeller and lighting and sound by Jeremy Zeller.

Assistant Director Jake Fagundes, 16, of Newbury Park, said that good storytelling, which Conejo Players is known for, will still be the focal point of the show. "Tanner (Redman) and Nick (Bemrose) are great," said Fagundes. "These characters are incredibly important and relevant to today, and it's a privilege to be a part of telling this story."

PERFORMANCES: July 31 - Aug. 2, 2020, 8 pm Friday and Saturday, 2 pm Sunday.

TICKET PRICES: Pay what you can. Go online to tickets@conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805.495.3715

