Conejo Players Theatre Presents HAUNTED BROADWAY Drive-In

Performances take place October 23-25.

Conejo Players Theatre presents: Haunted Broadway, a drive-in musical revue from October 23-25. Get ready to celebrate all your spooky Halloween favorites performed by an all new cast of some of the best talent in Ventura County!

From Nightmare before Christmas and Phantom of the Opera, to cult favorites like Little Shop of Horrors and Rocky Horror, there is something for everyone and a few surprises along the way!

This haunted musical adventure will send shivers down your spine with ghoulish delight and all from the safety of your car (the sound is LIVE! via your FM radio)!

CAST: Courtney Allen, Lilli Babb, Shayde Bridges, Cecilia Diamond, Sahai Lara, Joe Mulder, Eboni Muse, Jacqueline Patrice, Vincent Perez, Brigitte Rogerson, Sara Ah Sing, Antonia Villalobos, Danica Waitley, Kyler Waitley, John D. Wallis, Katie Ward, Cameron Warren, Lauren Whitton, John Eslick, and the Born to Perform Musical Theatre Competition Team.

Director: Renee Delgado-Rose

Producer: Beth Eslick

PERFORMANCE DATES: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 23 - 25 at 7pm

LOCATION: Conejo Players Theatre, 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

TICKETS: $40-$60 per car

To purchase tickets or for more info, visit www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715.

