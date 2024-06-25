Comedian Leanne Morgan Extends JUST GETTING STARTED Tour with a Stop in Thousand Oaks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Leanne Morgan bring her new tour “Just Getting Started” to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

Morgan Rose to prominence with her debut Netflix special "I'm Every Woman," showcasing her relatable humor and Southern charm. With a career spanning 25 years, she has built a devoted following that continues to grow.

During the first six months of her "Just Getting Started" tour, Morgan sold over 100,000 tickets at prestigious venues such as the Chicago Theatre and Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee. Her transition from intimate comedy clubs to larger arenas came after the resounding success of her special, affirming her status as a comedic powerhouse.

Hailing from rural Tennessee, Morgan's comedic style resonates with audiences of all backgrounds, as she effortlessly weaves humorous anecdotes about family and everyday life. Her ability to find humor in the mundane has endeared her to fans across the globe.

Recognized as one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023, Morgan has also added actress and author to her repertoire. She stars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the upcoming comedy feature film “You're Cordially Invited”, which recently wrapped production and will be released in 2024. Her highly anticipated memoir “What in the World?” (Convergent) also hits shelves in September of 2024.

Tickets

Single tickets are on sale Friday, June 28 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $119.50 - $59.75. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

