Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet

The performance is on Sunday, March 12 at 5pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet

Chamber Music Marin (CMM), in partnership with the Bay Area Music Consortium, presents SAKURA Cello Quintet as part of their 50th season of its Chamber Music Concert Series. For half a century, the Marin-based nonprofit has presented world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices. For the 50th celebration, Artistic Director and classical music enthusiast Bill Horne, has put together an impressive season of diverse ensembles to mark the momentous occasion.

Now in its fourth season, the Bay Area Music Consortium (BAMC) is a partnership between three distinct organizations dedicated to presenting the finest in chamber music experiences: Berkeley Chamber Performances, Gold Coast Chamber Players (Lafayette), and Chamber Music Marin.

Like the members of a chamber music ensemble, BAMC members all bring their own unique presence to provide invigorating concert experiences to a wider audience. With the synergy of combined resources, collective planning and a shared artistic vision, the Bay Area Music Consortium is uniquely positioned to present outstanding performing ensembles, enriching the Bay Area's cultural life.

A unique and versatile cello quintet, hailed as "brilliant" and "superb" by Mark Swed in the Los Angeles Times, the SAKURA Cello Quintet is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members. Its name honors the great Ralph Kirshbaum, with whom all five members studied: sakura (桜) (Japanese) and Kirschbaum (German) have the same meaning: "cherry tree", an organism whose flowers have five petals. Playing by memory, this group has a very expressive sonority and an eclectic mix of repertoire from classical to modern, from Dowland and Boccherini to Brahms to Bernstein and Star Wars.

Program: Britten; Dvorak; Faurė; Schubert; De Falla; Myers; Debussy

Public Information: Ticket prices are $40 GA or $105 for a 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts). Youths 18 and under are always free. Subscribers receive a free ticket to any concert and another to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org




Previews: THE NAMELESS STAR at Conejo Players Theatre Photo
Previews: THE NAMELESS STAR at Conejo Players Theatre
On Sunday, March 5, the Conejo Players Theatre will be presenting a staged reading of The Nameless Star, a 1942 play written by Romanian playwright Mihail Sebastian about a chance encounter at a remote train station between a modest astronomy professor at a local girls' school and a glamorous young woman, a stowaway who finds herself stranded after being tossed off an express train for not having the necessary fare. Producer Elena Mills recalled the play from her childhood and has spent years wanting to bring it to the stage, which has resulted in this special theatrical 'experiment.'
NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZOLONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton Photo
NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZOLONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton
The contemporary Greek play, “Women of Zalongo” (2018), by Maria Cominis premieres regionally on March 3 and runs through March 12 in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton (CSUF).
The Orange County Womens Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March Photo
The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March
The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach. 
Conejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in March Photo
Conejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in March
Conejo Players Theatre is bringing back staged readings with an adaptation of The Nameless Star.

More Hot Stories For You


NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZOLONGO Comes to Cal State FullertonNEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZOLONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton
February 24, 2023

The contemporary Greek play, “Women of Zalongo” (2018), by Maria Cominis premieres regionally on March 3 and runs through March 12 in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton (CSUF).
The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This MarchThe Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March
February 20, 2023

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach. 
Conejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in MarchConejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in March
February 10, 2023

Conejo Players Theatre is bringing back staged readings with an adaptation of The Nameless Star.
BORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Thousand Oaks This SummerBORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Thousand Oaks This Summer
February 8, 2023

More than ever, teachers need an outlet to talk and laugh about what is really happening in the classroom. Bored Teachers Comedy Tour comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
Beloved Classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Plays The Bank Of America PAC In MarchBeloved Classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Plays The Bank Of America PAC In March
February 3, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present an innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 9–12, 2023.
share