Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet

Chamber Music Marin (CMM), in partnership with the Bay Area Music Consortium, presents SAKURA Cello Quintet as part of their 50th season of its Chamber Music Concert Series. For half a century, the Marin-based nonprofit has presented world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices. For the 50th celebration, Artistic Director and classical music enthusiast Bill Horne, has put together an impressive season of diverse ensembles to mark the momentous occasion.

Now in its fourth season, the Bay Area Music Consortium (BAMC) is a partnership between three distinct organizations dedicated to presenting the finest in chamber music experiences: Berkeley Chamber Performances, Gold Coast Chamber Players (Lafayette), and Chamber Music Marin.

Like the members of a chamber music ensemble, BAMC members all bring their own unique presence to provide invigorating concert experiences to a wider audience. With the synergy of combined resources, collective planning and a shared artistic vision, the Bay Area Music Consortium is uniquely positioned to present outstanding performing ensembles, enriching the Bay Area's cultural life.

A unique and versatile cello quintet, hailed as "brilliant" and "superb" by Mark Swed in the Los Angeles Times, the SAKURA Cello Quintet is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members. Its name honors the great Ralph Kirshbaum, with whom all five members studied: sakura (桜) (Japanese) and Kirschbaum (German) have the same meaning: "cherry tree", an organism whose flowers have five petals. Playing by memory, this group has a very expressive sonority and an eclectic mix of repertoire from classical to modern, from Dowland and Boccherini to Brahms to Bernstein and Star Wars.

Program: Britten; Dvorak; Faurė; Schubert; De Falla; Myers; Debussy

Public Information: Ticket prices are $40 GA or $105 for a 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts). Youths 18 and under are always free. Subscribers receive a free ticket to any concert and another to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org