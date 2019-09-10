Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. comes to Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. The show plays September 21st through 29th, Fridays at 7:00pm / Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm & 5:00pm (**No 5:00pm show on Sunday, September 29th**)

Director: Noah Terry

Producer: Beth Eslick

Music Director: Michael Kronenberg

Choreographer: Katelyn Norman

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas ... Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, and featuring an unforgettable score by The Sherman Brothers, CHITTY BANG BANG, JR. follows eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts as he sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic and has the ability to float and take flight! When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher. ~RATED G

TICKET PRICES: Only $10

TO PURCHASE: Go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715





