CAP Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - LIFE ON OTHER WORLDS

How close are we to discovering life on other planets? NASA's Perseverance rover is due to land on Mars in 2021 to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth.

Jupiter's moon Europa is home to a vast subsurface ocean-a body of water that could sustain primitive forms of life on this alien world nearly 600 million miles from our planet. Join planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins for the latest intriguing updates on this vast frontier of exploration.

Only $80 for all four shows. Also available to purchase at $25 per event.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=783.

Lineup:

Jan 20 at 7pm

Life on Other Worlds

Kobie Boykins and Kevin Hand

Feb. 24 at 7pmReimagining DinosaursNizar Ibrahim and Sebastian Rozadilla

March 17 at 7pmFeats of FilmmakingBryan Smith and Keith Ladzinski

April 14 at 7pmWomen and MigrationJennifer Samuel, Danielle Villasana, Miora Rajaonary and Saiyna Bashir