CAP Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - LIFE ON OTHER WORLDS
This is the first of a four-show series.
How close are we to discovering life on other planets? NASA's Perseverance rover is due to land on Mars in 2021 to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth.
Jupiter's moon Europa is home to a vast subsurface ocean-a body of water that could sustain primitive forms of life on this alien world nearly 600 million miles from our planet. Join planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins for the latest intriguing updates on this vast frontier of exploration.Only $80 for all four shows. Also available to purchase at $25 per event.
Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=783.
Lineup:
Jan 20 at 7pm
Life on Other Worlds
Kobie Boykins and Kevin Hand
Reimagining Dinosaurs
Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastian Rozadilla March 17 at 7pm
Feats of Filmmaking
Bryan Smith and Keith Ladzinski April 14 at 7pm
Women and Migration
Jennifer Samuel, Danielle Villasana, Miora Rajaonary and Saiyna Bashir