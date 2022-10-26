Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater Center
Performances run November 11thâ€“ December 18th, 2022.
The Santa Paula Theater Center will present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS from November 11th- December 18th, 2022 on their Mainstage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays. Richard Kuhlman will direct MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS with a new adaptation by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig. Tickets are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors, Students and Military and can be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by calling 805-525-4645 or emailing sptcbox@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the door the day of the performance for any unsold seats.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be directed by Richard Kuhlman with Leslie Nichols and Jessi May Stevenson producing. The design staff supporting the production are Leticia Mattson as Stage Manager, Allan Noel as Sound Designer, Gary Richardson as Lighting Designer, Mike Carnahan as Scenic Designer, Barbara Pedziwiatr as Costumer, and Gail Heck as Props Mistress.
The cast for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS includes Timothy Arlon, John Webber, Emily Redman Hall, Eric Austin, Denise Heller, Leslie Upton, Sarah Boughton, Peggy Steketee, Taylor Marr, Brian Robert Harris, Bill Walthall
Critics have raved about this new adaptation of Christie's best selling novel. Houstonian Magazine declares that it "Strikes the perfect balance of the cerebral and the comic. Get on board - it's a great ride." Hartford Courant hails "The fast-moving, powerful theatrical locomotive Murder on the Orient Express will get you to a better place, and slay you merrily en route." Houstonian Magazine states "Agatha Christie is not the bestselling novelist in history for nothing, and Ken Ludwig's adaptation strikes the perfect balance of the cerebral and the comic. Get on board - it's a great ride." The Houston Chronicle acclaims "I felt myself leaning in with the entire audience when detective Poirot tells us he's figured out who did it. What a climax! When the train whistle blows in the theater, all we need to do is sit down, shut up and enjoy." BroadwayWorld touts the piece as "A love letter to the original material, with a swift moving script adaptation by Ken Ludwig... Everything you could want - broadly drawn characters, exotic settings, and a spectacular murder with no shortage of suspects."
All aboard! The exotic Orient Express is hurtling down the tracks... to a murder! Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS hits SPTC's stage with a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is filled to capacity, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. Isolated, with a killer on the loose, Detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer-before he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. SPTC audiences are in for a suspenseful, thrilling ride aboard the legendary Orient Express! Don't go off the rails - hop on board today!
For more information and to order tickets for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, visit the Santa Paula Theater Center website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.com. Proof of vaccination is currently required to attend this production and additional safeguards may be added during the run. Masks are encouraged but not required.
