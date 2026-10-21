A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Open with Original Live Score

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Twin Flame Creative Collective is presenting a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream featuring original music written by members of the cast. The production, described by the organizers as 'the classic Shakespeare show grown into something so much more immersive,' includes dancing and live music.

Twin Flame Creative Collective is a growing non-profit theater in Ventura.

Synopsis

On the eve of a war-ending marriage, a quartet of lovers escape into the forest. There, they encounter a glowing world that resembles their own far more than they realize. Elsewhere in the forest, a troupe of actors rehearse a tragedy by moonlight.

Event Details

Shows are November 6th at 7pm and the 8th at 3pm and 7pm.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at twinflamecreative.com or through this ticket link.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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