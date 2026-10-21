A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Open with Original Live Score
Twin Flame Creative Collective's Ventura production features original music composed by cast members.
Twin Flame Creative Collective is presenting a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream featuring original music written by members of the cast. The production, described by the organizers as 'the classic Shakespeare show grown into something so much more immersive,' includes dancing and live music.
Twin Flame Creative Collective is a growing non-profit theater in Ventura.
Synopsis
On the eve of a war-ending marriage, a quartet of lovers escape into the forest. There, they encounter a glowing world that resembles their own far more than they realize. Elsewhere in the forest, a troupe of actors rehearse a tragedy by moonlight.
Event Details
Shows are November 6th at 7pm and the 8th at 3pm and 7pm.
General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at twinflamecreative.com or through this ticket link.
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