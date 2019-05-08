A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Playing at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Through 5/19

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE is playing at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center from now through May 19, 2019.

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE by Dean Regan chronicles the life of one of the most influential female country singers of all time, Patsy Cline. The first female solo artist ever inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and one of the most successful crossover artists in history, the iconic Patsy Cline packed a lot of great music into her short life, which tragically ended in a plane crash at the age of 30. Developed with the help of her widow Charlie Dick and featuring more than 20 of her hit songs, this show pays tribute to the remarkable singer by following her career from her early honky-tonk days through her success at the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. You'll hear signature tunes like "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and more when A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline comes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. stage featuring award-winning actress Michele McCrae ("Always, Patsy Cline", Cabaret","Hairspray") as Patsy Cline. Tickets for A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE are Adults $28, Seniors 60 & Above and Students $24 , and Children 12 & Under $20 and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling (805) 583-7900.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.simi-arts.org/events.aspx?event=427





