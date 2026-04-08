Willie Nelson Returns To The BayCare Sound in May

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The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park will present GRAMMY winning artist Willie Nelson on Sunday, May 17 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid (an event he co-founded in 1985), his annual Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic, his annual Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the Luck Reunion food and music festival located on his ranch in Texas every March as well as the annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve, Willie's Remedy, and Willie's Remedy+, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

Nelson started this decade by releasing four albums of newly recorded music—First Rose of Spring (2020), That's Life (2021), The Willie Nelson Family (2021), and A Beautiful Time (2022, GRAMMY Award winner for Best Country Album)—and three books—Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band (2020), Willie Nelson's Letters to America (2021), and Me and Paul: Untold Tale of a Fabled Friendship (2022).

Willie celebrated his 90th birthday with multiple projects and events including a two-night star-studded concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, that was released as a feature film and a televised broadcast special. The year began with the debut of Wille Nelson & Family, a new five-part film documentary series directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival as well as the release of a new album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, which features 10 performances that pay tribute to American songwriter Harlan Howard. Last year also welcomed two new releases: Bluegrass (with newly recorded studio performances of 12 Willie Nelson-penned classics showcasing Willie with a bluegrass ensemble), and a new book, Energy Follows Thought (withstories behind the lyrics of 160 of his favorite songs, along with never-before-seen photos and ephemera).

To cap the momentous year, Nelson was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2024, Nelson expanded his depth of work with the release of two new albums and a new book. The month of May saw the arrival of the studio album The Border, which includes Willie's versions of 10 contemporary country songs, and four new compositions with Buddy Cannon. And in November he released a cookbook co-authored with his wife, Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Themas well as another studio album, Last Leaf on the Tree, which features close collaborations with Nelson's son Micah. For 2025, Nelson released a new studio album, Oh What A Beautiful World, on April 25. The 12-song collection features new Nelson performances of classic Rodney Crowell compositions.

In October, Nelson released a new holiday song, Christmas Love Song, written by Bill Anderson, Bobby Tomberlin, and Marv Green. November brought, Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle, which premieres Willie's new interpretations of 11 classic songs written by Merle Haggard. In 2026, Willie is set to release Dream Chaser, a new studio album with new Willie songs as well as a co-write with Bob Dylan, on May 29. These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Tickets starting at $44.50 and a limited amount of Elevated Sound Upgrades are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online.