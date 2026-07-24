DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL to Play Mahaffey Theater with Student Cast

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Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts (BEFFA) will present Disney's Descendants: The Musical, performed by students from its fourth annual Summer Musical Theater Camp, during two public performances on Friday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, at 3:30 p.m. on the Mahaffey Theater stage.

Now in its fourth year, the Foundation's Summer Musical Theater Camp provides students with professional instruction in acting, singing, dancing, and stage performance while encouraging creativity, teamwork, and self-confidence. The multi-week program culminates in a fully staged musical production, giving participants the opportunity to perform before a live audience on one of the region's premier performing arts stages.

Based on Disney's popular film franchise, Disney's Descendants: The Musical tells the story of the teenage children of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains as they discover that their choices—not their family legacy—shape who they become. The production features well-known songs, energetic choreography, and a cast of talented young performers from across the Tampa Bay area.

"Our Summer Musical Theater Camp is about much more than preparing for a performance," said Bill Edwards, founder of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. "It provides young people with an opportunity to build confidence, develop new skills, and experience the excitement of performing on a professional stage. We are incredibly proud of what these students have accomplished, and the show will go on. We invite the community to join us, cheer them on, and celebrate their hard work."

The Summer Musical Theater Camp is one of several youth education initiatives offered by the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. Through programs including Class Acts, BAM! Fest, and year-round arts education experiences, the Foundation serves more than 25,000 students annually, providing access to live theater and educational opportunities that inspire creativity and lifelong appreciation for the performing arts.

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