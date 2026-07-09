ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Host Back-to-School Supply Drive at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will join the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center in its mission to ensure every student starts the year off on the right track by collecting new school supplies for students of all grade levels. The Back-To-School Drive perfectly aligns with the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts' mission to change children's lives through the performing arts.

At the performances of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts' summer musical, sponsored by Duke Energy, on Friday, July 31, at 7pm and Saturday, August 1, at 2pm and 7pm, the public is invited to donate new school supplies. Supplies can be donated in one of the community donation bins located in the Ruth Eckerd Hall lobby.

“We are proud to partner with the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center to ensure our local children are well-prepared and excited for the start of the school year. Offering our audiences the opportunity to join in by dropping off new school supplies as they head into the theater to see our summer production completes a beautiful circle of community support,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D., vice president and chief education and community engagement officer for The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts.

"School supplies are about much more than just getting ready to go back to school. Ensuring each and every student has a sturdy new backpack full of brand new pens, pencils, paper, and notebooks provides joy and enthusiasm for the first day of school, while the knowledge that our community supports students to succeed inspires them to do their very best! Thanks to this outstanding effort by Ruth Eckerd Hall and our community partners, Mattie Williams Center will help more than 400 students get set up for academic success this year,” said David Hale, executive director of The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center.

Examples Of New School Supplies To Donate:

B&W Composition Notebooks

Block Erasers

Cap Erasers

Colored Pencils

Crayola Crayons

3-Holed Folders

1” 3-Ring Binders

2” 3-Ring Binders

3-Hole Lined Paper

3-Hold Pencil Pouches

School Glue Sticks

Spiral Bound Notebooks

Sticky Flags

Sticky Notes

#2 Wooden Pencils

About The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center:

The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center provides support services for families and children living in Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Eastern Clearwater. Their mission is to nurture and strengthen children, youth, adults, families and communities through education, support services and collaborative partnerships to improve people's lives and help them achieve self-sufficiency. The Center achieves this mission by immediately addressing critical needs, helping families to break the cycle of poverty and find financial independence. The Center also provides early childhood enrichment through education services for K-8, one-on-one family support assistance, and distribute healthy food through their food pantry.

For more information, please visit: https://mwnfc.org/

Great tickets are still available for the production of Roald Dahl's<> Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which features a cast ranging in age from 7 to 70. Tickets are priced at $15 for reserved seating and $10 for students and military with photo ID are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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