BROADWAY MISCAST, AMERICAN IDIOT & More Lead Tampa's Summer Critic Picks

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Tampa Bay doesn’t slow down in July. Theatres stay busy, companies keep pushing, and the month fills up fast with work worth showing up for. Supporting live theatre matters. Every ticket keeps artists creating and every stage alive in our community. There’s nothing better than sharing a room where stories unfold right in front of you, no screen, no distance, just people making something together. And when audiences come out, they help ensure these companies can keep building the kind of theatre that makes Tampa Bay thrive.

These are the five summer productions I’m most excited about:

July 10–25, 2026

Broadway Miscast is a popular, comedic musical revue. Performers sing Broadway hits from roles they wouldn’t traditionally play, stepping into songs they’ve always loved but would never get the chance to perform in a standard production. I like it because it gives singers real freedom, letting them claim material they’ve carried for years and revealing something fresh, funny, and unexpectedly personal in every switch‑up.

July 15–August 9, 2026

American Idiot at Jobsite Theater is still one of the most charged rock musicals out there, a blast of punk urgency built from Green Day’s album and the restless voices of a generation trying to break free. This production gives them driving choreography, a band that hits like a live concert, and characters spiraling through the chaos of youth, war, and disillusionment. I love it because its raw pulse feels like a live wire. It’s music that hits hard, storytelling that never softens the edges, and a cast throwing themselves into the chaos with total commitment, the perfect match for Green Day’s sound and Jobsite’s fearless energy.

July 17–26, 2026

The men in her office laughed at her idea - not because it wouldn’t work, but because they feared it would take away their lucrative doctor business. In 1967, young graphic designer Meg Crane imagined the first home pregnancy test, a quiet act of defiance that threatened an industry built on keeping women waiting. Predictor unfolds as part drama, part absurd comedy, and part game‑show, revealing how one woman’s invention reshaped the future of autonomy for all women. I’m most excited about meeting Meg Crane on July 24 and 25.

July 17–26, 2026

Schoolhouse Rock Live! at the Carrollwood Cultural Center is pure nostalgia with real theatrical lift, turning those Saturday‑morning lessons into bright, clever staging and choreography that feels like opening a time capsule. The show leans into color, humor, and quick storytelling, giving families a cheerful way to rediscover the songs that once taught a generation how government, grammar, and math worked. And as a GenX kid who grew up with Schoolhouse Rock, I love it because it feels like stepping back into the living room filled with familiar tunes, playful energy, and a reminder of how those little cartoons shaped the way we learned.

July 31–August 9, 2026

Spoon River Anthology: Voices from the Dead is a choral memory‑play built from the stark, poetic epitaphs of Edgar Lee Masters, where the town’s deceased residents speak plainly about the lives they lived and the truths they hid. This adaptation strips away sets, spectacle, and music, letting raw free verse and overlapping voices create a haunting, communal experience. What excites me most is its quiet intensity. This is a rare chance to sit with a town’s memories and feel the force of theatre stripped down to nothing but voices and truth.