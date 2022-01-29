Hillsborough Community College to Present INTERGLACIAL by Laura Peterson Choreography

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Interglacial by Laura Peterson Choreography on February 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm at the HCC Mainstage Theatre. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased here. Performances are free to HCC students, faculty and staff.

Interglacial is a new multidisciplinary dance work through which choreographer Laura Peterson explores the urgent topic of climate change, inspired by minimalist geometric art and Land Art of the 1960s and '70s. A dance and visual art installation project, Interglacial is about deep time and the dynamics of nature that is designed to create a space for reflection on human impacts on the Arctic region of the earth and to encourage climate activism. In the piece, four dancers manipulate a set made entirely of paper transforming an icy landscape into enormous sculptures and become a tsunami that overtakes the stage

"In Interglacial, I am trying to understand the devastating effects humans have had on our environment," said choreographer and Artistic Director of Open Arts Studio Laura Peterson. "I am exploring the intersection of the human body with landscapes and non-human phenomena. This work has a particular focus on the qualities of time, from the hyperspeed of the digital world to the impossibly slow travels of a glacier across a continent, as it drags rocky material toward the sea."



Laura Peterson is a NYC-based dance artist creating works that challenge the limits of physicality and reframe performance spaces. Influenced by the visual art of the 1970's, she simultaneously creates visually arresting installations and rigorous choreography. Her performances have included large- scale paintings, 1000 sq ft of living lawn, 16 ft tall paper sculptures, and other giant structures. Recently, she performed her work SOLO as part of the Museum of Modern Art's exhibition Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done. Peterson's work has also been presented in the US at venues including The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, and internationally in Europe and Argentina.

Laura has been awarded residencies and commissions for the last ten years, including the HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP). She was a recipient of a 2014 Fellowship from the Bogliasco Foundation in Italy, and a 2016 Marble House Project Residency. Her work has been commissioned by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Queens Museum of Art, and she has received the Reflection/ Response Commission supported by Temple University, et al. Laura created two works for Nick Cave's Soundsuits with Balance Dance Company and the Boise Art Museum, and repertory for Pennsylvania Ballet and Hartford Ballet.

Click here for more information about the production. Performances are in person and seating is limited. All tickets are $15.00. Tickets are free to HCC students, faculty and staff. Additional ticketing information and link to purchase can be found here. Masks are expected. The Mainstage Theatre is in the Performing Arts Building of the Ybor City Campus. It is located at 1411 E 11th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605