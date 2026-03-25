Father Mike Schmitz Brings THE PARABLES Tour To Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present FATHER MIKE SCHMITZ: THE PARABLES TOUR on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets are on sale now.

Father Mike Schmitz serves as Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and Chaplain for the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota–Duluth. Through his digital ministry, he has reached a global audience and is known for the podcasts The Bible in a Year and The Catechism in a Year, produced by Ascension.

In addition to his podcasts, Schmitz shares weekly Sunday homilies across YouTube and podcast platforms, as well as through the Ascension App, Hallow, and bulldogCatholic.org. He also produces short-form video content on the Ascension Presents YouTube channel.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

Tickets start at $52.75, with a limited number of VIP packages available. Tickets can be purchased through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office, by calling 727-791-7400, or online at RuthEckerdHall.com.