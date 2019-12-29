Broadway Theatre Project Announces BTP ON LAND AND SEA

Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) has announced its 2020 summer intensive BTP ON LAND AND SEA!

In its 29th year, the program will be helmed by co-Artistic Directors Debra McWaters (assistant choreographer for Chicago and FOSSE, associate choreographer for The Look of Love) and Herman Payne (FOSSE, 9 to 5, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Adjunct Professor at New World School of the Arts, Resident Faculty at the Miami City Ballet School).

When And Where?

On Land: July 8 - 19, 2020 @ University of South Florida

At Sea: July 19 - 26, 2020 Aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway ship, sailing the Western Caribbean

What's Available For Pre-College Students?

BTP's highly successful Pre-College Series, directed by Cheryl Lee (Associate Artistic Director, choreographer, dance and theatre educator), will provide unique opportunities for Participants to navigate the College Audition process, including technique-driven and solution-focused work with:

Nationally renowned College Audition Coach, Tim Evanicki, of The College Audition

Representatives from 3 Top-Tier Musical Theatre College Programs

What's Available For Pre-Professional Students?

All of the faculty in the Pre-Professional Series help students to navigate the professional world of Musical Theatre. BTP's invaluable association with not only artists in this field, but also the people who cast as well as represent artists, is unmatched. In some cases, potential opportunities in that world are made possible:

Students will work with (and potentially be scouted by) casting agent Greg Uliasz from one of the top talent agencies in the world, McDonald/Selznick Associates.

Valuable instruction will be provided by respected casting agent Scott Wojcik (from the well-known WS Wojcik Casting Agency) regarding on-camera filming as well as the casting process for Musical Theatre productions.

Extremely diversified, Michael Rodriguez of The Roster Agency, will give in depth explanations regarding agents, managers, and other forms of representation for actors.

Robert Dean Hertenstein (Norwegian Cruise Lines's Senior Director of Entertainment Production) who is largely responsible for Norwegian's huge success for entertainment on the high seas, will hold a professional Norwegian audition for BTP Pre-Professionals. This could possibly result in post-BTP work with Norwegian Cruise Line!

Who Will Be The Guest Artists?

In addition to the illustrious resident faculty and Pre-College and Pre-Professional guest faculties mentioned above, Guest Artists Series features artists of the highest calibre. These artists fly in from LA or New York, usually between engagements, spend a day teaching small classes, and then fly back. This year's lineup of artists (schedules permitting) includes but is not limited to:

Carmit Bachar (Grammy Award-nominated singer, dancer, actress, Pussycat Dolls)

Michael Cerveris (two-time Tony Award-winning actor, Fun Home, Assassins, Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, The Who's Tommy)

*Donna McKechnie (Tony Award-winning actor, A Chorus Line, How to Succeed ..., Promises, Promises, State Fair)

Peisha McPhee (Internationally renowned singer and vocal coach, coach for American Idol and Disney's Moana)

Michael Orland (Internationally renowned music director, conductor, and vocal coach, pianist for American Idol and Kristen Chenoweth)

What's New This Year?

BTP continues to offer rigorous technique training. In addition, a pilot program Creative Works Lab, will be offered. This one-of-a-kind program will allow students to experience new work development from different sides of a creative team. Students will have the opportunity to experience directing, choreographing, music directing, designing, or writing--gaining an understanding of and, hopefully, a passion for the type of collaboration that yields new musical theatre material.

Performance opportunities onboard include: select students performing in a cabaret, and all students performing in BTP's final production on Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway ship Main Stage.

*BTP is proud to announce its inaugural gifting of the Donna McKechnie Award: a prestigious scholarship for one student who shows immense potential and drive for a career in the musical theatre industry.

How To Audition?

Audition Tapes and Applications MUST be in the BTP office by January 10th. Each tape must have a 2 minute cut from a song, a short monologue, a sample of a dance or of movement and if you are a tapper, please add a tap sample. If you are not a tapper, do not worry about this.

To get the application, please visit http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/

What's The Cost?

Tuition for room and board on land and the entire cruise: $4500.00

Deposit: non-refundable $2261.00.00. We are asking for the deposit in two installments for ease of payment. $1125.00 must be in the BTP office by January 24, 2020. and the remainder of the deposit of $1125.00 must be in the BTP by March 6, 2020 in order to reserve your place in the Project, on the Breakaway, and in all artistic and collegiate endeavors (if applicable) - in addition to the final performance.

Balance: non-refundable and in the amount of $2250.00 is due in the BTP office by May 22, 2020.

For questions, please call Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visit http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/





