American Stage Summer Camp Expands Programming for All Students

It’s never too early to think about Summer. American Stage will launch Summer Camp 2024. Like previous years, each Summer Camp offering is categorized under a larger, weekly theme: Musical Theatre, Dance/Movement, Stagecraft, Disney, Epic Adventures, Magic, Wizards, and Witches, and lastly, Mystery Week. Camp this year will include one, two, and three-week sessions. “Camp is always exciting just because we get to reconnect with campers, parents and artists who are returning this summer,” says Director of Education José Avilés. Summer camp this year will see the return of some favorites, and the addition of several new classes.

This year for Teens: “Behind the Scenes,” an immersive, 3-week camp that will give its campers a crash course in building “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” from the ground up. The camp – which begins during Epic Adventures Week – includes hands-on instruction in set design and costuming with industry professionals. The camp was created with potential “techies” in mind, offering a new way to explore theatre outside of performing. In addition to technical skills, campers will pick up life skills like leadership, teamwork, and collaboration as they work with teaching artists and their fellow campers.

Stagecraft Week will introduce three new camps for littles through teens. In “Storybooks Come to Life!” 5-7 year-olds will work as a team to create and perform a unique and imaginative story based on a popular children’s book. “Storybooks Come to Life!” will culminate in a mini-production designed by Youth and Teen campers in the “Gadgets, Gizmos, & Whosits” and “Page to Stage” camps.

Teens and tweens interested in bringing their stories to the screen can enroll in “Acting for the Camera,” a two-week intensive where campers will be immersed in in the world of creating mock commercials, screenwriting for TV & Film, and creating short films that will be presented at a viewing for parents and friends.

“It really does take a village and it is beautiful when our staff and parents come together every summer to create magical and long lasting memories of friendships, camaraderie and art that our campers will remember forever,” adds Avilés.

Summer Camp begins June 3rd and ends August 2nd. Registration is now open, and financial aid is available. For more information, please visit https://www.americanstage.org/summer-camp .

TIMES & PRICES:

June 3rd - August 2nd, 2024

Camp hours are 9-3 Monday through Friday.

The cost for our 1-week sessions is $275, including one American Stage Camp T-Shirt.

1-week of Pre-Care is $40; Individual days can be purchased for $10/day. Pre-Care starts at 8:00 AM

1-week of After-Care is $70; Individual days can be purchased for $20/day. After-care begins after pick up ends, through 5:00 PM.

YOUTH CAMPS

JUNE 3 - JUNE 7 | MUSICAL THEATRE WEEK

I Wish I May, I Wish I Might… (Ages 5- 7)

Zero To Hero: Misfits Save The Day! (Ages 8-12)

JUNE 10 - JUNE 14 | DANCE / MOVEMENT

Dance Party Around The World! (Ages 5- 7)

Dances Through The Eras (Ages 8-12)

JUNE 17 - JUNE 21 | STAGECRAFT WEEK

Storybooks Come To Life! Creating Characters (Ages 5- 7)

Gadgets, Gizmos, & Whosits: Creating Stories (Ages 8-12)

JUNE 24 - JUNE 28 |DISNEY WEEK

Once Upon A Time: Disney Heroes & Royalty (Ages 5- 7)

Disney Reimagined: Deep Cuts & Hidden Gems. (Ages 8-12)

JULY 8 - JULY 12 | EPIC ADVENTURES WEEK

Jurassic Tales (Ages 5- 7)

Tales At Sea (Ages 8-12)

JULY 15 - JULY 19 | MAGIC WEEK

Mystical Tales Of Magical Creatures (Ages 5- 7)

The Sorcerer's Apprentices (Ages 8-12)

JULY 22 - JULY 26 | MYSTERY WEEK

Little Detectives (Ages 5- 7)

A Night At The Mystery Museum

JULY 29 - AUG 2 | COMEDY WEEK

Little Rascals: Got Jokes? (Ages 5- 7)

Laugh Factory (Ages 8-12)

TEEN CAMPS (Ages 13-17)

JUNE 3 - JUNE 14

Lights, Camera, Action!: Teen Movie Makers

JUNE 17 - JUNE 21

Page To Stage: Set, Lights, Design!

JUNE 24 - JULY 19

Musical Theater Performance: Beauty And The Beast Jr.

Behind The Scenes: Technical Theatre Teen Camp

JULY 22 - JULY 26

Unsolved Mysteries: Lore & Legends

JULY 29 - AUG 2

Comedy Olympics: Improv Teams