AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME To Be Presented At freefall Theatre In St. Petersburg

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freeFall Theatre Company will present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME by James Still, directed by Artistic Director Eric Davis, running April 10 through May 30, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The production combines videotaped interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with live performance. Silverberg was Anne Frank’s first boyfriend, while Schloss lived in the same Amsterdam apartment building as Frank and went into hiding the same day as the Frank family. The play blends oral history, dramatic scenes, and direct address to explore their experiences during World War II.

The cast features Tampa Bay siblings David B. Friedman and Noa Friedman, along with Elizabeth Meckler, Arielle Beth Klein, Evan Fineout, and Cameron Kubly. David B. Friedman and Noa Friedman are making their freeFall Theatre debuts.

Eric Davis directs and also serves as production and video designer. The creative team includes lighting designer Mike Wood and sound engineer Nathan Doyle.

The play was originally co-commissioned and produced in 1996 by George Street Playhouse and Young Audiences of New Jersey, with interviews conducted by director Susan Kerner.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets are $55, with $25 tickets available for youth under 18 and preview performances. Subscriptions are also available. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 727-498-5205.