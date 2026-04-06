Previews: AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK at FreeFall Theatre

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On stage April 10 through May 17, freeFall Theatre presents And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank. The multimedia production blends live performance with recorded testimony to illuminate the real stories of teenagers whose lives intersected with Anne Frank’s. Actors David B. Friedman and Noa Friedman bring those histories forward with a shared sense of responsibility and deep personal connection.

Director Eric Davis said the production’s structure is central to its impact. “Seeing the real footage of the interviews with the actual survivors who knew Anne Frank alongside the actors playing these real life characters as young people creates a very moving and thrilling theatrical experience. With antisemitism coming from both the extreme right and extreme left, it’s good to remember this cautionary tale. I felt we simply had to produce it.”

For David, appearing at freeFall carries both artistic and cultural weight. “I’ve been going to freeFall shows since I was in high school, so getting to work here finally means a lot to me. As a Jewish person, I feel a real responsibility to honor the people who came before me, people who went through the unspeakable, and didn’t get the chance to tell their own stories.” He added that the play allows him to create work that lingers. “I have always been drawn to work that sticks with people, something they’re still thinking about the next day.”

Portraying a real historical figure has shaped his entire approach. “There’s a concept in Judaism about ‘bearing witness,’ which basically is the idea that it’s our responsibility to carry these stories forward. These were real people, real lives, and I feel a deep responsibility to honor that truthfully and with care.”

For Noa, who plays Eva Schloss, the emotional preparation began with grounding the role in lived history. “Eva Schloss, z”l, isn’t a fictional character. She was a real person who lived through one of the most horrific events in our history. Because of that, my process had to begin with research rather than imagining my own version of who this character might be.” She described the delicacy of the work. “There’s a responsibility to approach a role like this with great care and respect. I don’t feel so much as though I’m pretending to be Eva, rather, I’m simply a vessel to help carry her story on.”

Working together as siblings has added a rare layer of trust. David reflected on the foundation they bring to the stage. “We’ve always, from a young age, in our family talked about our heritage, our family history, and who we are. As actors, trust is everything, and it’s rare to get to work with someone you already trust so deeply.”

Noa echoed the sentiment. “We both started in community theater, and now, more than ten years later, we’re getting to do what we love on a professional stage. Together.”

Both hope the production resonates strongly with young audiences. David offered a single, urgent message: “Never again.”

Noa expanded on the importance of passing these stories forward. “Very soon, there won’t be any living Holocaust survivors left to share their stories firsthand, and that makes this kind of work even more important. Especially for young people, I hope it’s a reminder of where hatred, intolerance, and silence can lead.”

And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank is at freeFall Theatre on April 10-May 17. Learn more and buy tickets at https://freefalltheatre.com/