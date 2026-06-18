AMERICAN IDIOT to Open at Straz Center With Principal Cast Revealed

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Jobsite Theater will present Green Day's American Idiot at the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center from July 15 through August 9, 2026, with an official opening night set for July 17.

Based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, American Idiot is a two-time Tony Award-winning musical featuring music by Green Day and lyrics by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Armstrong also co-wrote the book with Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Thoroughly Modern Millie). The score includes every song from American Idiot along with selections from 21st Century Breakdown and the band's earlier album Nimrod.

The high-energy rock opera follows three friends searching for purpose and identity in a rapidly changing world. Through its exploration of disillusionment, consumerism, media influence, and political unrest, the musical examines what it means to come of age in modern America.

Jobsite's production is directed by David Jenkins, with choreography by Alexander Jones and music direction by Jeremy Douglass. The production features a company of 16 performers backed by a six-piece rock band performing live onstage.

Director David Jenkins sees the musical as more than a theatrical adaptation of a hit album.

"Much bigger than a fusion of rock concert and theater, it goes after a kind of a primal mode of storytelling through its use of pop punk and the symbolic to create a metaphor that explores our lives — it's American mythology," Jenkins said. "It's easy for people to associate this show with one moment in history, but everything the show lashes out at — endless war, the corporatization of everything, media manipulation, disillusionment — has never been worse."

He continued, "The songs, to me, feel prescient for the era we're now enduring. The 'September' they sing about wanting to just sleep through is not Sept. 2001 or any anniversary thereof, but this whole post-9/11 mindset and malaise we're still in."

American Idiot runs July 15 through August 9 at the Jaeb Theater in the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available through the Straz Center box office.

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