A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE To Receive Bi-Racial Reimagining At The Studio@620

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The Studio@620 will present a reimagined production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE from April 16–26, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Directed by Artistic Executive Director Erica Sutherlin, the production will serve as part of the venue’s Sankofa Series and follows recent sold-out runs of Cadillac Crew and Julius Caesar.

Set in the summer of 1965 during the second wave of feminism, the production places a bi-racial marriage at the center of the Kowalski household, with Marjorie Joseph as Stella and Max Carley as Stanley. The staging examines how gender, class, and identity intersect within Tennessee Williams’s text, reframing the story through a contemporary lens.

"We aren't just staging a classic; we are illuminating it. Reflecting back America," said director Erica Sutherlin. "By placing a bi-racial marriage at the center of the Kowalski household, the stakes of the story change. The tension between Blanche's 'Old South' illusions and Stanley's raw, modern reality takes on a new, urgent dimension. Our community proved with our recent sold-out runs that they want theatre that reflects the complexities of 2026. This Streetcar is exactly that."

The Sankofa Series, named for the Akan concept meaning “to go back and get it,” focuses on reexamining works from the American theatrical canon through expanded cultural perspectives.

The production is presented with support from The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and will be accompanied by community engagement initiatives exploring themes such as mental health, domestic stability, and identity.

Cast

The cast includes Debbie Yones as Blanche DuBois, Marjorie Joseph as Stella Kowalski, Max Carley as Stanley Kowalski, Terrence Jamison as Mitch, Jada Griffin as Eunice, Mike Fasso as Steve, with Spence Gabriel appearing as Pablo, the Collector, and the Doctor, and Alexa Perez as the Nurse and Mexican Woman.

A related community event, “The Belle’s Bourbon & Bitters,” will take place on March 28, offering a free gathering focused on discussion and engagement with the themes of the production.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at The Studio@620 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets are available at thestudioat620.org.