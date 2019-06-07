Wanderlust: Theatre To Present MUSICALS ON THE MOVE

On Thursday, July 18th, Wanderlust: Theatre on Location will present its premiere event, Musicals on the Move in Tallahassee, FL.

As Wanderlust's inaugural performance, Musicals on the Move will present songs from Broadway musicals at sites and businesses across Midtown Tallahassee. This one-night only walking cabaret experience will host a limited audience at show-specific venues.

"Wanderlust believes in the magic of telling stories "on location" by staging musical theatre at site-specific venues," says the company's artistic director Laura Hope-London. "By pairing together fan-favorite works with prominent local businesses, Wanderlust will bring the intimacy and vitality of professional site-specific theatre to the Tallahassee community." While initial stages of the company's work will focus on the existing musical theatre canon, future developments will include the commissioning of new musicals inspired by locations across the country.

Guests of Musicals on the Move will enjoy a unique theatrical event set in some of Midtown's favorite businesses. The adventure begins with a 5:30pm happy hour at The Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery, where ticketed guests will also check in and receive a map and an assigned tour guide to lead them through the experience.

Participating venues including SoDough Bakery, Vocelles: The Bridal Shoppe, CHOP Barber Shop, A Country Rose Florist, Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub, and Fire Betty's Arcade Bar. There, Tallahassee's finest talents will transport them into the worlds of beloved Broadway musicals, seamlessly blending performance and reality in an intimate setting.

The company includes Jacob Arnett, Nina Bodony, Brittyn Bonham, Grant Brecheisen, Danielle Charboneau, Zachary Aaron Croft, Bradley Gay, Alexis Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Ian Kennedy, Jon Mathes, Lexi McCain, Lizzie McCawley, Spencer Scruggs, Whitney Snow, Julia Swann, Dakota Thal, Hannah Trowell, Stephen Vaughn and Nick Yaquinto.

The production, under the direction of Wanderlust's artistic director Laura Hope-London, features choreography by Holly Stone and musical direction by Grant Brecheisen and C. Jonah Watson. Hannah Fazio serves as assistant director.

Tickets to Musicals on the Move are only available through a contribution to Wanderlust's fundraising campaign, which will not only fund this production but provide foundational support for this new non-profit arts organization.

To contribute and reserve your tickets, visit bit.ly/musicalsonthemove

For more information about Wanderlust, please visit www.wanderlustarts.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram: @wanderlustonlocation





