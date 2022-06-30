World Renowned Ballet Star Natalia Osipova Comes To Australia Next Month

World famous ballet star, NATALIA OSIPOVA, will perform at the SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL BALLET GALA on Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 July.

Natalia Osipova is a Principal of The Royal Ballet. She joined the Company as a Principal in autumn 2013, after appearing as a Guest Artist the previous season as Odette/Odile (Swan Lake) with Carlos Acosta.

It is wonderful to welcome Natalia Osipova back to Australia after she captivated audiences with David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet, in the production of "Pure Dance" in 2019.

Natalie's awards include Golden Masks for her performances in In the Upper Room (2008) and La Sylphide (2009), Critics' Circle National Dance Awards (Best Female Dancer, 2007, 2010 and 2014, Outstanding Female Classical Performance, 2022), Positano Dance Awards (Best Female Dancer, 2008 and 2011) and a Benois de la Danse Award (Best Female Dancer, 2008).

WORLD STARS OF BALLET is the first of its kind ballet gala to be held in Australia and will see world-renowned dancers from across the globe including Principal Dancers, Soloists and Artists from The Royal Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Berlin State Ballet and Dutch National Ballet to name a few.

The Sydney International Ballet Gala is a unique and special event that connects artists and audiences with an exceptional world-class program showcasing a cross-section of hundreds of years of ballet history and exclusive highlights of exciting contemporary dance repertoire all on one stage.