World Premiere of A LETTER TO MOLLY to Open at Ensemble Theatre

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre has announced that the Ensemble Theatre will see the World Premiere of A LETTER TO MOLLY. This play, with an all First Nations cast, concerns three generations of women and what it means to continue the line for the next generation.



Funny, insightful, surprising and very moving, A LETTER FOR MOLLY is a courageous new play from writer Brittanie Shipway with first time direction from award-winning actor Ursula Yovich bringing together the past, the present and respect for women's individual futures added Mark Kilmurry.



Free-spirited artist Renee has a sobering revelation at a New Year's Eve party. With vivacious best friend Nick by her side, she now faces a life-changing decision. This celebration of culture brings to light the importance of identity and the emotional power of a mother-daughter relationship. While reflecting on the tumultuous relationships between her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, no-nonsense Nick is on hand to lift her spirits and keep Renee grounded.



Writer and actor Brittanie Shipway explores how the experiences of previous generations echo through time and shape the present. A LETTER FOR MOLLY is a vibrant, poignant story of reconnecting with family and looking to the future.

The production is directed by Ursula Yovich and stars Nazaree Dickerson, Joel Granger, Lisa Maza, Paul Nazarksi, and Brittanie Shipway. The show runs from May 9th through June 4th at the Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli. Tickets range from $69 to $71. The show last approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.