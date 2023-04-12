Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wits' End Presents the World Premiere of CAVALCADE Next Month

Performances run Tuesday May 9th – Sunday May 21st.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Nobly accompanied by noted Melbourne pianist and moonlighting trapeze artist Peter Dumsday, award winning actors and sprint cyclists Tom Considine, Peter Houghton and John Jacobs take on horseless steeplechasing, competitive waitering, anthropomorphised ballroom dancing, and copyright defying theatrical parodies of emerging playwrights Shakespeare, Beckett, Brecht and Wilde, before journeying on into the darker reaches of the collective memory. Not for the faint hearted, not entirely in good taste, not suitable for children.

With Cavalcade, Wits' End moves away from its traditional language-based approach to theatre with forays into live music, visual imagery and dance. Slapstick comedy and circus motifs rub shoulders with interior monologue and Sports et Divertissements, a rarely heard suite by the French composer and eccentric Erik Satie.

Performances run Tuesday May 9th - Sunday May 21st.





