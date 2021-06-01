Winter Jazz Fest Returns to Sydney Through August 27

Winter Jazz Fest will transform Sydney into a sonic playground, filling Sydney's venues, clubs and cellars with live jazz and improvised adventures until August 27. With over 100 performances to choose from across a variety of participating venues, live music lovers will enjoy free and ticketed events across the CBD and City of Sydney over 90 jammed packed days.

The city will come alive with gypsy swing and jazz-inspired soul, alongside bustling big bands and free improvisation in a kaleidoscopic program to excite and inspire made possible thanks to a CBD Activation Grant funded by the City of Sydney and Create NSW's Play the City initiative, intended to enliven the city centre and boost the economy.

Winter Jazz Fest has been conceptualized and is presented by partners: Festival Producer Margot Natoli Event + Project Management and Sydney Improvised Music Association's Executive Producer and CEO Amy Curl and Zoe Hauptmann, Artistic Director, who are responsible for the creative direction and music programming.

"Winter Jazz Fest promises to amplify the message that the City is back in business" says Festival Producer Margot Natoli. "The festival will economically benefit local businesses and provide employment opportunities to our city's musician's and creative industries. Not only will audiences get to hear unique musical performances in a multitude of venues, encouraging visitation into the Sydney CBD, it will also provide city workers and residents with a myriad of leisure time jazz entertainment"

"The event offers an exciting program of performances and live music that will activate the city centre and surrounding areas" says Lord Mayor Clover Moore "The fabulous festival line-up will fill our streets with music which will draw people back into the city and our villages, support local businesses, and enrich our nightlife and 24-hour economy. Importantly, it will build on our recent program of activities - like Sunset Piazza - which is successfully supporting our cultural and creative communities, who've been particularly hard hit over the past 17 months."

The jewel in the crown of the Winter Jazz Fest program is two exclusive weeks across June 16 - 20 and July 21 - 25 at Mary's Underground (the former site of The Basement). "The Contemporary Underground program will showcase the apex of contemporary jazz in Australia." says festival Creative Music Producer Amy Curl, SIMA.

Rarely heard in Sydney, the massive line-up includes interstate acts; ARIA award-winning pianist Barney McAll, innovating vocalists Gian Slater and National Jazz Award winning singer Michelle Nicole, as well as titan tenor Julian Wilson who will perform as part of the Australian jazz supergroup This World who are currently touring Australia's east coast. The group also features legendary jazz master, pianist Mike Nock, alongside the iconic rhythm section of Jonathan Zwartz and Hamish Stuart.

Ex-pat saxophonist Lisa Parrott, who has been based in New York for two decades, makes a surprise appearance joining forces with long-time collaborators guitarist Carl Dewhurst and pianist Matt McMahon.

Wallace will present her special mosaic of jazz, blues, hip-hop and soul in her first Australian show since returning from the UK. Piano driven powerhouse trio Brekky Boy will launch their new EP and Thirsty Merc bassist Phil Stack teams up with jazz vocalist Virna Sanzone. Electric viola de gamba player Jenny Eriksson showcases her unique instrument (the only of its kind in Australia) in a new project celebrating female composers.

Families will love FREE performances at Gateway Sydney, in the heart of Circular Quay. Taking place throughout June and July, roving artists will transform Gateway Sydney in and around the dining venues and surrounding open spaces, including the Jessie Street Gardens. The line-up includes the life of the party The Glorious Sousaphonics bringing the sounds of Balkan Brass, New Orleans Jazz, Brazilian Samba to Sydney's streets, as well as jazz diva Kate Wadey's sophisticated swing, the tight groove of The Pocket Trio plus many more.

Another one for families, ABC Kids stars The Lah Lah's perform at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM) on Sunday 13 June at 2pm.

Jazz aficionados take note, Freedom Jazzdance is heading to Foundry 616 in Ultimo, happening fortnightly on Mondays from June 21 - August 16. Infinite ideas and improbable innovations are featured in this thrilling five-part program featuring the leaders of Sydney's improvised music scene including Sandy Evans, Chris Abrahams (The Necks), Yutaro Okuda, Hilary Geddes, Simon Barker, Mary Rapp, Sam Gill and many more. The series was programmed by special guest curator Stu Hunter.

A plethora of Sydney CBD venues will get into the jazz spirit including Bennelong - Sydney Opera House, Palmer & Co, Marlowe's Way, City Tatts on Pitt, Hilton Hotel Marble Bar and more, with a full program of musical performances in Circular Quay at DEXUS, Sydney Gateway.

COVID safe: All events will be delivered at venues under government registered COVID safe plans, which will be continually reviewed and updated to align with the changes in NSW Health regulations.