Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards
HAMILTON at Sydney Lyric Theatre wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Sydney Award Winners
Best Cabaret
JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN - Claire's Kitchen
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andy Blankenbuler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Kip Williams - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theare Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Matt Scott - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company
Best Musical (Professional)
HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Maggie McKenna - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Laura Djanegara - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Marg Horwell - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michael Schell - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Shaka Cook - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Ariadne Sgouros - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre