Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Sydney Award Winners

Best Cabaret

JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN - Claire's Kitchen

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Blankenbuler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Kip Williams - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theare Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matt Scott - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

Best Musical (Professional)

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Maggie McKenna - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Laura Djanegara - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Marg Horwell - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Schell - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shaka Cook - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ariadne Sgouros - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre