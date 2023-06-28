WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS Comes to 5 Eliza, Newtown in July

Back by popular demand, this devilish, wickedly fun show has been hailed as one of Sydney's Top shows to see in Sydney by Time Out. Brace yourself for a night of entertainment that pushes boundaries and leaves you craving more.

The library is open as a menacing mistress of ceremonies guides you through the ultimate night in entertainment, divulging your senses with live music, seductive circus, custom freak show antics, observant drinking and more of everything!

Warning: This show is full of debaucherous and daring acts that are now closer than ever, performed in the round and dispelled through the rooms and bars of this ethereal venue.

“This is not a show for the delicate, shy or easily offended” (City Hub)… and for everyone else… have you done Wonderfully Terrible Things?

Created and Produced by Cirque Songstress, Christine Ibrahim, a seasoned cabaret leading lady and international feature act (Torture Garden Japan, Draculas (Melbourne and Gold Coast), Infamous, The Ashtons Circus, Circus Rio, Primo Loco, Risque Revue, Wanted and Wild, Side Show Series (HOTA) and composer who has worked under the pseudonyms Mesuline Wilde and Alysia Rose.

WONDERFULLY TERRIBLE THINGS

Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July 8pm

Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July 8pm

Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July 8pm

Tickets $49

Runtime: 100 minutes including intermission.

Please be advised that the following program contains adult themes, coarse language, nudity, haze, smoke effects and more. Viewer discretion is advised.