VIDEO: First Clips of BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL Coming to Sydney's State Theatre

It's All Happening! Get a first look at the Bring It On: The Musical tour coming to State Theatre for two weeks only!

Sprinkled with sass and inspired by the hit film, Bring It On The Musical is a hilarious, universal story that is sure to be everything you hope for and nothing like you expect.

Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original story by Tony Award winner, Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green (High Fidelity), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Campbell is cheer-royalty at Truman High School and her senior year should prove the most cheertastic - she's been named captain of the squad! But, an unexpected redistricting has forced her to spend her final year of high school at the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High School. Despite having the deck stacked against her, Campbell befriends the dance crew girls and, along with their headstrong and hardworking leader, Danielle, manages to form a powerhouse squad for the ultimate competition - the National Championships.

Catch a glimpse below!





