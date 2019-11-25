TheatreSports Presents Cranston Cup Grand Final At Enmore Theatre

The comedy climax of the year is here!

The Theatresports Cranston Cup has been an institution of the Sydney Comedy season for over thirty years and this year's battle of comic wits is no different. After a gruelling series of heats and semis, six teams of the fastest and funniest improvisers in the country pit their wits against each other to get their hands on the biggest, ugliest, most prized trophy in the known world... the two metre-high Cranston Cup (pictured left!). It all takes place at the iconic Enmore Theatre on Sunday 8 December from 5.30pm.

Join your hosts, two-time Cranston Cup winner Harry Milas and Bang-Bang Rodeo creator Jane Watt, along with the top six teams as they come up with hilarious on-the-spot scene using your audience suggestions! There will be musical accompaniment from the brilliant Tom Cardy, plus judges Kate Coates (sketch comedian and two-time Cranston Cup winner, pictured below), Liz Hovey (Cranston Cup grand finalist, storyteller and cancer specialist) and Rob Johnson (actor and two-time Cranston Cup winner).

Confirmed finalists are Pash Rats (Alison Cooper, Rachael Colquhoun-Fairweather, Ruby Blinkhorn); high school protegies Year 6 Formal from Newington College (pictured below); We're Cousins (Kate Wilkins, Isabella Pinson, Campbell Taylor) and One Day from Retirement (Theo Murray, Luke Tisher and Steph Ryan). Two more teams (some featuring improv legends) will join them after this Saturday's final 'repechage' semi at Giant Dwarf. Rachael and Theo are also pictured below.

Rachael from the Pash Rats won last year's final with 'Mission Improvable', while Theo from One Day from Retirement was also a finalist in 'Bullies Anonymous'. The Newington boys are true impro prodigies having played together for two years, featured in the Theatresports Schools Challenge since 2018 and won their way to the (open) Cranston Grand Final last year too! These kids know how to tear up the school hall dance floor: will they boogie their way to Cranston Cup glory?

Born of humble beginnings in 1985, this wildly popular 'cult' impro-comedy show now attracts performers from around the nation and has helped launch the careers of a multitude of well-known actors, comics and comedy writer including Julia Zemiro, Shaun Micallef, Andrew Denton, Susie Youssef, Steen Raskopoulos, Andrew O'Keefe, Adam Spencer, Ed Kavalee and Rob Carlton.

Don't miss this chance to see the next generation of comedy stars strut their stuff!

Tickets $40-65, family $185 plus booking fee. Bookings www.ticketek.com.au | www.bit.ly/cranstoncupgf2019 QR code (right) or call 95503666 More info at www.improaustralia.com.au.





