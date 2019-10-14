The Art Of Banksy Exhibition Season Extends To 1 December

THE ART OF BANKSY, the world's largest touring collection of Banksy's works, is currently on display at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney.

Since opening in September, thousands of BANKSY fans and art enthusiasts of all ages have been through the exhibition and due to overwhelming demand, the Sydney season has been extended until Sunday 1 December 2019.

Tickets for THE ART OF BANKSY start from $25 with children under 12 free. Tickets at Ticketek or on the door (debit or credit card only).

THE ART OF BANKSY showcases 80 original works associated with, arguably, the most intriguing and talked-about artist in modern history. These privately-owned pieces of Banksy's works, include canvasses, screenprints and sculptures. Whilst the touring exhibition is not authorised by Banksy, the show is curated by Steve Lazarides, the artist's former manager and photographer. Banksy is one of the world's most renowned and esteemed street artists.

On display are works from 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy's most recognizable including well-known works like "Girl With Red Balloon", "Flower Thrower" and "Rude Copper".

THE ART OF BANKSY has previously generated international acclaim and excitement when it visited Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto and Miami.

Banksy has been back in the headlines recently, with his "Devolved Parliament", a satirical oil painting depicting the House of Commons filled with chimpanzees, selling at auction in London for a record-breaking £9,879,500, in what auction organisers say is a record for the street artist.

Known for his stunts, Banksy surprised Londoners this month (October 2) when he opened a pop-up shop in south London to get around copyright law after a greetings card company launched a legal bid to use his name to sell "fake" merchandise.

Banksy was also the talk of the town when he designed a stab vest for grime artist Stormzy to wear during his headline performance at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Don't miss out! THE ART OF BANKSY in Sydney now showing until Sunday 1 December 2019.

Bookings: Ticketek or theartofbanksyau.com.au





