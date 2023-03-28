Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

Learn more about the nominees here!

Mar. 28, 2023  

Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.

The five dancers nominated for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards include: Adam Elmes Corps de Ballet Dancer, Isobelle Dashwood Soloist, Lilla Harvey Corps de Ballet Dancer, Riley Lapham Coryphée and Katherine Sonnekus Coryphée.

The nominees were selected by The Australian Ballet's Artistic team, the company's Principal artists, and past Telstra Ballet Dancer Award winners. A nomination is a huge honour for these dancers as it recognises their hard work and potential as determined by their peers.

Winners of the awards will be announced at Sydney Opera House on 20 May 2023, following The Australian Ballet's closing performance of George Balanchine's Jewels. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges from The Australian Ballet and Telstra and the general public.

The Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards incorporates two separate awards: The Telstra Rising Star Award, which includes a $25,000 prize for the winner; The Telstra People's Choice Award, includes a $15,000 prize for the winner.

The partnership between Telstra and The Australian Ballet has helped identify and recognise the future stars of ballet for the past two decades. The Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards are one of the longest running arts awards in the country and help dancers build their confidence in their skills and abilities as they work to ascend the ballet ranks to the most senior dancing positions in Australia's national dance company. It is testament to the awards with as many as eleven former winners having gone on to become Principal Artists of The Australian Ballet.

Genelle Sharples, Principal, Media, Sponsorships and Awards for Telstra, said: "We are delighted to celebrate 20 years of supporting The Australian Ballet through the Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The awards were introduced in 2003 to support the growth and careers of the ballet's rising stars. They have done just that and much more. With as many winners going on to senior roles, the awards have had an undeniable impact on spotlighting young talent. Telstra is proud to continue to nurture these extraordinary artists and celebrate the athleticism, sacrifice and commitment these artists have shown as they strive for excellence in their artform."

David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet, said: "In partnership with Telstra, we congratulate our five extraordinary nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. These dancers are a true representation of the excellence and commitment we strive for in our artform and are all deserving of acknowledgement for their immense dedication to their craft. We are honoured to have received the support of Telstra for these awards over the last 20 years and the part they have played in highlighting and rewarding the talent this company has produced over the decades."

The nominees in the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards are featured in a series of videos, which encourage the public to vote for their favourite dancer and celebrate the joy of dance with all Australians. To vote in TBDA People's Choice Awards, visit www.telstra.com/ballet or via 0484 BALLET.



Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May Photo
Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May
TheatreSports returns to the Enmore Theatre for its annual Sydney Comedy Festival star-turn!
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rehearsals Commence in Sydney and New Tickets On Sale Photo
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rehearsals Commence in Sydney and New Tickets On Sale
Rehearsals have commenced for the multi-award winning TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which opens at Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2023!  The producers have also announced  that a brand-new release of tickets go on sale to the general-public on Thursday 30 March.
JOSEPH Closing in April; Remaining Tickets on Sale for $75 Photo
JOSEPH Closing in April; Remaining Tickets on Sale for $75
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Sydney's Capitol Theatre must close on Sunday 16 April. For a strictly limited time, all remaining tickets are $75.
REVIEW: Eamon Flack Strips Back Stephen Sondheims INTO THE WOODS For An Intimate Australia Photo
REVIEW: Eamon Flack Strips Back Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS For An Intimate Australian Interpretation
Stephen Sondheim (Music and lyrics) and James Lapine’s (Book) INTO THE WOODS Is given a small stage adaptation and an Australian voice at Belvoir St Theatre.  Presented as a co-production between Belvoir St Theatre and Hayes Theatre Co, this new production is directed by Belvoir’s Artistic Director, Eamon Flack.

More Hot Stories For You


Genevieve Lacey's Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian DreamsGenevieve Lacey's Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian Dreams
March 28, 2023

An evocative sound installation comprising multiple musical pieces will transform the visitor experience in the National Museum of Australia's Garden of Australian Dreams.  
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees AnnouncedTelstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
March 28, 2023

Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.
Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside TheatresCasus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres
March 28, 2023

Riverside Theatres, Casus Creations and Cluster Arts will present Collision at the Lennox Theatre in Riverside Theatres Parramatta, from the 30th to 31st March 2023.
Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIMEMerrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula Present AIR TIME
March 28, 2023

Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula will present the world premiere of Air Time, a stunning collision between wheels in motion and the elegant flow of dance and parkour, performing at Wollongong Town Hall from 20th to 22nd April. 
Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For MayTheatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May
March 27, 2023

TheatreSports returns to the Enmore Theatre for its annual Sydney Comedy Festival star-turn!
share