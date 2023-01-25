Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TWELFTH NIGHT: OR WHAT YOU WILL Comes to WorldPride in March

The production runs 1st-11th of March at Flow Studios, Camperdown.

Jan. 25, 2023  
William Shakespeare is coming to Sydney WorldPride 2023, with a queer-focused production of 'Twelfth Night: or What You Will'.

This production of Shakespeare's bittersweet comedy of mistaken identity has been programmed for Pride Amplified, which is an open access program for arts, culture, community, experiences and parties as part of WorldPride. Produced by Fingerless Theatre, the cast is primarily made up of LGBTQIA+ actors, to reflect the values of Pride Amplified, but also to highlight the queer themes and content in the play.

Director Alex Kendall Robson says that without any alteration or adaptation, the four-hundred-year old play is explicitly queer.

"Gender non-conformity and same-sex attraction has always existed, and was often celebrated in the arts. Setting aside Shakespeare's own potential bisexuality, the real queens of the Elizabethan-Jacobean era included fellow playwright Christopher Marlowe, and two of his patrons, the Earl of Southampton and even King James I."

Robson studied Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and had secured a scholarship to study at Shakespeare's Globe in London just before the covid pandemic brought an end to international travel.

The play's protagonist, Viola, finds herself stranded alone in a strange country, and so disguises herself as a man for her own safety. A love triangle soon forms, with a man and a woman both falling for Viola's male persona, Cesario. Viola will be played by Jade Fuda, who last year appeared in Sport For Jove's 'Romeo and Juliet' as a masculine-presenting Benvolio.

"Bisexuality often struggles to have its own identity in queer work, often hiding in a corner or left ambiguous. 'Twelfth Night' however is unabashedly bisexual; everyone is attracted to each other and at every corner reminds us that there is no stagnant definition of gender."

The play has several songs, with Shakespeare's lyrics being set to music by Antonio Fernandez. These will be performed by Zachary Aleksander, who last collaborated with Fernandez on the camp and critically acclaimed 'H.M.S Pinafore' as part of the 2021 Sydney Festival.

'Twelfth Night: or What You Will' runs 1st-11th of March at Flow Studios, Camperdown.

Tickets available from: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220779®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsydneyworldpride.com%2Fpride-amplified%2F




MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards; Full Winners List Announced Photo
MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards; Full Winner's List Announced
The winners of the 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards were announced on 23 January 2023 at a star-studded ceremony, with 30 Awards presented, shared between 18 productions which played on Sydney stages during 2022. Over 500 members of the Sydney theatre community gathered at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre to celebrate.
Rehearsals Begin For Hayes Theatre Cos GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES Photo
Rehearsals Begin For Hayes Theatre Co's GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES
Rehearsals have begun for Gentleman Prefer Blondes at Hayes Theatre Co, adapted from the novel by Anita Loos, and starring Emily Havea and Georgina Hopson. Performances run rom 16 February at Hayes Theatre Co.
The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra 2023 Season Announced Photo
The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra 2023 Season Announced
In 2023, the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra celebrates its 10th anniversary – 10 years of exploring historically informed performance through memorable concerts and enriching education programs – with a series of concerts that journey from the luxury of Vienna to the rugged landscapes of Scotland, from the close intimacy of chamber music to the grandeur of the full orchestra.
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens at The Capitol Theatre Next Month Photo
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens at The Capitol Theatre Next Month
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will arrive in Sydney in just three weeks! Following the overwhelming wave of critical and audience acclaim the production received during its Melbourne season, this multi award winning show is now heading to Sydney, with performances commencing on 11 February at the Capitol Theatre.

