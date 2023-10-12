TUBULAR BELLS FOR TWO Comes to Riverside Theatres

Riverside Theatres will present the exclusive final Sydney performance of the internationally acclaimed show, Tubular Bells for Two.

A multi-award winning hit at festivals around the world, Tubular Bells for Two sees two barefoot blokes juggling over 20 instruments in a spellbinding performance as they attempt to recreate Mike Oldfield’s 1973 classic album, Tubular Bells.

It is an intricately choreographed piece of tightrope theatre. The duo are literally rushed off their feet as they dash around a sea of instruments. Things can go wrong at any moment, and the slightest mistake or misplaced limb can bring the entire show crashing to a halt.

After performing in more than 20 countries over past decade, Tubular Bells for Two has garnered awards at major arts festivals around the world receiving countless 5-star reviews. And now in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield’s seminal album, the Aussie duo are now taking the stage for one final tour.

In 1973, Tubular Bells was the first release on Richard Branson’s fledgling label, Virgin Records. It featured as the soundtrack to the cult-classic film, The Exorcist, going on to sell over 40 million copies worldwide, kick-starting Branson’s Virgin empire.

In Tubular Bells for Two, the two multi-instrumentalists try to recreate the sounds of the original album as closely as physically possible. As Mike Oldfield says, “These boys are just mad!”

Regardless of whether you are a Tubular Bells virgin, or long-time fan, Tubular Bells for Two is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. It is selling out venues across the country so don’t miss your last chance to see it at Riverside Theatres on Saturday 18 November.

PERFORMED BY Daniel Holdsworth and Tom Bamford

ARRANGED BY Daniel Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts

MUSIC BY Mike Oldfield