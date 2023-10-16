TRACK WORKS Comes to Sydney's Mortuary Station in November

BBT will present the breathtaking, site-specific pastiche opera, TRACK WORKS, which will take centre stage at Sydney’s iconic Mortuary Station from November 21 – December 19.

Nestled in the heart of Chippendale, TRACK WORKS invites audiences to step into the city’s sandstone train station in all its historic splendour, where they’ll be transported into the lives of five commuters grappling with everyday challenges during their delayed journeys home.

This extraordinary production weaves together history’s beloved operas, seamlessly combining them into an original narrative in contemporary Sydney. Audiences are introduced to a young lawyer, Jess, who is disenchanted with the relentless corporate grind. Upon encountering two spirited teenagers evading the watchful eye of the station master and young rough sleeper, Jess is launched into an introspective odyssey.

TRACKWORKS boasts a stellar ensemble cast of Australia’s luminous young opera singers including Lily Harper (Cendrillon, Madama Butterfly), Eden Shifroni (La Bohème), Sophie Mohler (L’incorinazione di Poppea), Anastasia Gall (Die Zuberflöte) and Michael Kaufmann (The Coronation of Poppea).

Under the award-winning direction of Clemence Williams (EARTH.VOICE.BODY), TRACK WORKS celebrates the great equalising power of Sydney’s public transport system and reflects on the human spirit’s capacity for renewal and our enduring connection to core values.

Artistic Director of BBT and playwright, Thomas De Angelis (Chamber Pot Opera) said: “This production is going to wow audiences across Sydney. The beauty of the music paired with the spectacular setting of the Mortuary Station come together in a performance that will delight opera novices and afficionados alike. We had planned to stage TRACK WORKS in 2020, but COVID had other plans! So, we’re thrilled to finally be bringing this incredible show to life!”

Grab tickets, bring your friends and stand behind the yellow lines – TRACK WORKS is the operatic ride of a lifetime that will stay with you long after the final note.