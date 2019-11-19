TO BE HONEST Comes to Riverside Theatres

This November, Riverside Theatres will present the captivating theatrical work, To be Honest, created in collaboration with young people from Sydney's Western suburbs.

Crafted from a series of interviews with young residents from the Canterbury and Bankstown area who have all experienced homelessness, To Be Honest is a collection of unique, true stories. Stories of cultural displacement, racism, domestic violence and cycles of crime but ultimately stories of hope that tomorrow can be a better day.

To Be Honest is an incredible piece of verbatim theatre from celebrated playwright and director, Stefo Nantsou (Hilary Bell's Take Two: A Comedy of Errors, Resident Director at Sydney Theatre Company 2009-2013) that shines a light on growing up in Western Sydney. Stefo and Outloud (formerly BYDS) have been creating community-focussed performance works like To Be Honest for over 15 years.

A homeless young woman stinks of Maccas fries as she tries to sleep in her car in the middle of the day. A boy gets sold by his mother for five thousand dollars. A man on bail tries to get his life back on track. A sister and her brother fight to keep each other in their lives.

Together with heartfelt storytelling, To Be Honest also features astounding original rap and melodic songs performed with a live band. This is a show jam-packed with spirit, warmth and culture told with a distinctly Western Sydney flavour.

Tickets: Adult $39 Concession $34. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/to-be-honest/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.





