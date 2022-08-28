Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe Festival

TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe Festival

This cheeky homage to the blockbuster 1997 movie will be staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour from 15 September to 2 October.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022  

Titanic: The Movie, The Play will be presented from 15 September to 2 October at the Sydney Fringe Festival. This cheeky homage to the blockbuster 1997 movie will be staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour from 15 September to 2 October. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

Act React producer Natalie Bochenski said it was a sister show to "Speed: The Movie, The Play" which sold out at Sydney Fringe in 2019.

"Sydney audiences adored our high-energy, low-budget take on Keanu Reeves' action thriller, and we can't wait to see how they respond to the classic tale of Jack and Rose onboard the doomed ocean liner," she said.

Titanic takes all the memorable moments from James Cameron's three hour long opus and condenses it into a 60 minute spectacular, complete with replica Titanic prow, lifeboats, and stupendously fun audience interaction.

Bochenski said the show is a favourite due to Titanic's enduring pop culture relevancy.

"The fact that you can flip open your social media and still see Titanic-inspired memes shows the enduring love people have for this film," she said. "But even the haters can enjoy our show, as we poke fun at the cinematic moments still quoted today."

For tickets, visit www.sydneyfringe.com.





More Hot Stories For You


TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe FestivalTITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe Festival
August 28, 2022

Titanic: The Movie, The Play will be presented from 15 September to 2 October at the Sydney Fringe Festival. This cheeky homage to the blockbuster 1997 movie will be staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour from 15 September to 2 October. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 6.00pm and  8.00pm.
Musica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEOMusica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEO
August 28, 2022

The Board of Musica Viva Australia has appointed Anne Frankenberg to the position of Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Hywel Sims, who has led the acclaimed chamber music company since 2018 and will depart the post to return to the USA.
Carriageworks Announces Launch Of First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Launch Of First Nations Program
August 25, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, has announced the launch of the First Nations Program which takes place throughout the rest of 2022, signalling an ambitious sea change for the organisation.
National Gallery's 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony begins national tourNational Gallery's 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony begins national tour
August 25, 2022

Continuing across Country, the National Gallery of Australia’s Ceremony will tour until 2024 with more stops scheduled at Shepparton Art Museum (VIC), Araluen Arts Centre (NT), Samstag Museum of Art (SA) and Western Plains Cultural Centre (NSW).
WAITING IN SOHO To Premiere At Sydney Fringe FestivalWAITING IN SOHO To Premiere At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 24, 2022

The Australian Premiere of Christopher Morgan's Waiting in Soho, presented by Moon Bureau, will play at the The Emerging Artist Hub as part of Sydney Fringe Festival from 6th to the 10th of September.