TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe Festival

Titanic: The Movie, The Play will be presented from 15 September to 2 October at the Sydney Fringe Festival. This cheeky homage to the blockbuster 1997 movie will be staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour from 15 September to 2 October. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

Act React producer Natalie Bochenski said it was a sister show to "Speed: The Movie, The Play" which sold out at Sydney Fringe in 2019.

"Sydney audiences adored our high-energy, low-budget take on Keanu Reeves' action thriller, and we can't wait to see how they respond to the classic tale of Jack and Rose onboard the doomed ocean liner," she said.

Titanic takes all the memorable moments from James Cameron's three hour long opus and condenses it into a 60 minute spectacular, complete with replica Titanic prow, lifeboats, and stupendously fun audience interaction.

Bochenski said the show is a favourite due to Titanic's enduring pop culture relevancy.

"The fact that you can flip open your social media and still see Titanic-inspired memes shows the enduring love people have for this film," she said. "But even the haters can enjoy our show, as we poke fun at the cinematic moments still quoted today."

For tickets, visit www.sydneyfringe.com.