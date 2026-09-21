TIMON OF ATHENS to Open at Theatre Works

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Independent theatrical provocateurs Th' Unguarded Duncan will return to Theatre Works in St Kilda from 28 October to 7 November with a gritty and darkly funny adaptation of William Shakespeare and Thomas Middleton's rarely performed masterpiece, Timon of Athens. Hot on the heels of their highly acclaimed 2025 season of Titus Andronicus, this international collaboration transports the Bard's most prophetic tragedy about late-stage capitalism into the relentless, tumultuous world of an exclusive, commercial restaurant.

Timon is an exceptionally wealthy philanthropist who wines, dines, and magnanimously funds the Athenian elite under the blissful delusion that humanity is inherently good. But when the well runs dry, their golden circle of fair-weather flatterers evaporates, transforming an idealist's riches-to-rags downfall into a ferocious, anti-capitalist satire.

Blending a Kafkaesque psychological menace with the absurdist dread of Samuel Beckett, this 90-minute powerhouse production uses highly physical ensemble movement in an inventive, contemporary setting to expose the raw dishonesty promoted by capital and markets.

“As a company, we're very interested in working on lesser-known Shakespeare plays”, explains Co-Director Kevin Hopkins. “Both Claire and I have worked on so many productions of popular Shakespeare titles, (Macbeth, Dream, Romeo and Juliet, etc.), that it's been a breath of fresh air to explore plays we knew little about and collaborate with Prague Shakespeare Company to stage them here in Australia.”

“As always with Th' Unguarded Duncan's work, the production is incredibly physical and employs stylised ensemble movement to drive the story”, adds Co-Director Claire Nicholls. “We've set the story in a high-class restaurant, a tumultuous space that reflects the world of Timon; it's highly charged, it's future precarious, and it's one of the hardest hit industries when a society is in economic crisis. The play feels very contemporary. I think audiences will be surprised by how relatable the subject matter is considering the current cost of living crisis and general global malaise.”

Continuing its impressive international collaboration with Prague Shakespeare Company, the production will star principal artist Jovanna Hepburn (also a celebrated member of Shakespeare in Paradise in the Bahamas) in the titular role. Featuring an experienced ensemble of local talent, this vibrant new production of Timon of Athens holds a mirror up to the grotesque, violent truths of humanity through a fiercely contemporary lens, asking a timeless question: “What truly constitutes effective leadership in a world pushed to its absolute limits?”

Supported by Theatre Works and playing as part of their 2026 With Theatre Works programming, don't miss the chance to see this rarely performed work, reimagined by one of Melbourne's most thought-provoking theatre companies. Playing at the Acland Street venue for nine performances only, tickets are now on sale.

Th' Unguarded Duncan is a creative collaboration between Kevin Hopkins and Claire Nicholls. Their relationship with Prague Shakespeare Company has enabled them to explore Shakespeare in a unique way as Australian artists and has led them to craft a style that is distinctly physical and ensemble based. Since 2019, Th' Unguarded Duncan has developed classes and coaching in Psychophysical Actor Training, incorporating elements of Asian acting methodologies, moving meditations, and martial arts, which often inform its productions.



Photo Credit: Photographer: SMW Image

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