PRIVATE LIVES to Open in Melbourne Starring Hugh Bonneville & Lisa McCune

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Melbourne will welcome the record breaking brand-new production of Noël Coward's comedy masterpiece Private Lives in 2027, starring internationally acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) alongside four-time Gold Logie Award-winning Australian star Lisa McCune (The King and I, South Pacific, Girl from the North Country).

The announcement follows unprecedented demand for the Sydney season, which recorded the highest first-day ticket sales for a play in Theatre Royal Sydney's history. After the Sydney season in February, the new production will open at Melbourne's Princess Theatre from March 18th 2027 for a strictly limited season.

Joint CEO and Creative Director Trafalgar Entertainment, Sir Howard Panter says, 'To achieve the highest first-day ticket sales for a play in the history of Theatre Royal Sydney before the curtain has even gone up is remarkable. It reflects not only the enduring appeal of Noël Coward's Private Lives, but also the excitement of seeing Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune together in this exceptional new production. We are thrilled to now bring the production to Melbourne and look forward to sharing this very special theatrical event with audiences there.'

Joining Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune in the cast will be celebrated Australian actors Leon Ford (The Pacific, Elvis), Silver Logie Award-winner Claire van der Boom (Rush, Sisters of War) and multi-Helpmann Award-winner Julie Forsyth (Cloudstreet, Endgame).

'I'm thrilled to be making my Australian stage debut in Private Lives. Noël Coward's writing remains as sharp, funny and insightful today as ever, and Elyot is a character I've always relished the idea of playing. To have the chance to bring this classic comedy to Australian audiences, and to work with such a talented cast is a genuine pleasure. I can't wait to get to Sydney – my first visit to Australia! - and begin rehearsals for this brilliantly funny play', said Hugh Bonneville.

Elyot (Hugh Bonneville) and Amanda (Lisa McCune) thought they had put their disastrous marriage behind them. Divorced for five years and honeymooning with their new spouses, their lives are turned upside down when they discover they are staying right next door to each other. What follows is a deliciously funny clash of egos as old sparks fly, tempers flare and common sense goes out the window.

Packed with razor-sharp one-liners, outrageous behaviour and enough romantic chaos to keep everyone on their toes, Private Lives is one of the funniest plays ever written. Since its sensational 1930 premiere, audiences have fallen in love with Coward's wicked wit and unforgettable characters, while theatre legends including Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman have all taken on its iconic leading roles.

Featuring Noël Coward's beloved song Someday I'll Find You, an enduring classic which has been recorded by some of the greats including Mario Lanza, Doris Day, Perry Como and Julie Andrews.

This new production is helmed by internationally acclaimed British director Christopher Luscombe, an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, whose work has graced some of the world's most prestigious stages. With a career spanning the RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre, the Old Vic and the West End, his acclaimed productions include Nell Gwynn, Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost and The Comedy of Errors. Luscombe is also the creative force behind the internationally successful production of The Rocky Horror Show, which has enjoyed over two decades of worldwide success. He now brings his trademark wit, elegance and comic precision to Noël Coward's most beloved play.

Hugh Bonneville's film credits include Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and I Came By, as well as the three Downton Abbey and Paddington movies. His television work includes the global hit Downton Abbey, for which he received nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmys, the cast winning three SAG Awards for Outstanding Ensemble. Recent appearances include Douglas Is Cancelled, The Agency, The Gold and The Gentlemen, as well as a return to his role of Ian Fletcher in Twenty Twenty Six (BBC), successor to the BAFTA-winning Twenty Twelve and W1A.

Hugh's stage career spans four decades and includes seasons with The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. His most recent roles include Uncle Vanya for the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Berkeley, California, and in Washington DC, and C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands at the Aldwych Theatre, London.

Lisa McCune is one of Australia's most acclaimed and beloved actors, with a distinguished career spanning television, theatre and film. A multiple award-winning performer, she remains one of the most recognised faces in Australian entertainment, having received an extraordinary four Gold Logie Awards for Most Popular Personality on Australian television.

Recently, Lisa has captivated audiences on stage in the Australian tour of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps, the Sydney Theatre Company production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, and the Australian production of Steel Magnolias. On screen, she appeared in the latest season of Network 10's Taskmaster, narrated the Nine Network's acclaimed documentary series Big Miracles, and in 2024 was crowned champion of Dancing with the Stars Australia alongside professional partner Ian Waite.

Joining Director Christopher Luscombe in the outstanding British and Australian creative team, is Set Designer David Fleischer, Costume Designer Jennifer Irwin, Dialect Coach Charmian Gradwell, Sound Designer Jeremy Dunn, Fight Choreographer Scott Witt, Resident Director Andrew Bevis, Choreographer Nathan Mark Wright and Composer Nigel Hess. Together, they bring a wealth of international theatre experience to this brand-new production, creating the perfect setting for Noël Coward's razor-sharp comedy.

Smart, stylish and irresistibly funny, Private Lives arrives in Australia this summer.

EXCLUSIVE LIMITED 4 WEEK SEASON

Melbourne Princess Theatre from March 18th 2027

Priority waitlist open now: www.PrivateLivesPlay.com.au

Tickets on sale to the general public Friday 28th August

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