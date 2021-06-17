THE TAP AFFECT Will Be Performed by FORM Dance Projects in July

FORM Dance Projects will welcome The Australian Tap Dance Company as they present the premiere of their inaugural work, The Tap Affect, at Riverside Theatres from 8th to 10th July.

The Tap Affect is a celebration of the unique art form of tap. With each of the eight performers having their own tap style and story, they will each delve into their emotional bond to the art form as well as pay tribute to the masters of tap including Eddie Brown, Buster Brown, Bill Robinson, John Bubbles, Eleanor Powell and Jeni Legon.

The show goes back to the roots of tap dance, most commonly associated with rhythm tap. With musically intricate steps, different accents and time signatures, The Tap Affect features stunningly difficult and exquisite tap.

Brianna Taylor, co-creative director of The Australian Tap Dance Company, said, "The Tap Affect is a celebration of what inspires our Australian dancers. We see diverse slices of each artist's emotional connection to the art form that come together to provide a powerful performance. Each segment will be a biographical view into their connection to dance."

Formed in 2019, The Tap Affect is the first work to be presented by The Australian Tap Dance Company. The Company's creative directors - Jack Egan, Brianna Taylor, Peta Anderson and Thomas J Egan - are passionate about producing and creating work for Australian tap dancers and audiences.

When: 8:00pm on Thursday 8th July to Saturday 10th July; 2:30pm on Saturday 10th July

Duration: 50 minutes

Tickets: Adult $38 and Concession $28. Available from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399 or https://www.form.org.au/the-tap-affect-2/. Booking fees apply.

Where: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

Directors / Choreographers include Peta Anderson, Brianna Taylor, Jack Egan and Thomas J Egan.

Performers are Brianna Taylor, Charles Cameron, Jack Egan, Julian Bonser, Michaella Mead, Peta Anderson, Reid Perry, and Thomas J Egan.

Percussionist: Niki Johnson