THE POOR KITCHEN Comes to Limelight on Oxford

Originally presented as part of Old 505 Theatre's 2016 Fresh Works Program, Patina Productions is thrilled to present THE POOR KITCHEN by Daniela Giorgi. This beautiful new Australian play is coming to boutique performance venue, Limelight on Oxford in Darlinghurst for a three week season. THE POOR KITCHEN will be staged in the newly established Limelight Downstairs, playing 8 26 May 2019.

Elle unexpectedly inherits an olive farm in Italy. The neighbours are colourful, the food is divine, but as she tucks into her tagliatelle, she finds herself at the table with the ghosts of a barbarous past. Set in southern Italy, THE POOR KITCHEN is a funny and deeply moving play that explores the personal, the political and the pasta!

"Daniela Giorgi's script is both thoughtful and insightful." - SUZY GOES SEE

Daniela Giorgi is an accomplished Sydney writer and one half of subtlenuance, a Sydney based indie theatre company solely dedicated to the creation of original work. Her most recent play Seed Bomb was produced as part of the Old 505 Theatre's Fresh Works Season in 2019. This production of THE POOR KITCHEN is directed by Limelight on Oxford founder Julie Baz and designed by co-founder David Jeffrey, with lighting design by Mehran Mortezaei. The cast features some of Sydney's best and upcoming indie performers, Amy Victoria Brooks, Taylor Buoro, Wendi Lanham, David Jeffrey and Myles Waddell.

Housed in a beautiful old three level terrace, Limelight on Oxford provides an array of enticing entertainment and events. Limelight Downstairs on the Ground Floor is a boutique and intimate performance space. Patina Productions curates, develops and supports the plays and musicals presented at Limelight on Oxford.

Affordable chic is rare in Sydney these days and Limelight on Oxford offers it up in spades. LISA THATCHER

Tickets: $32 Full | $27 Concession | $22 Cheap Wed & Previews

Bookings bit.ly/LLTPK





