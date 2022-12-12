THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month

Riverside Theatres and CDP are proud to present Tall Stories' magical musical adaptation of The Gruffalo's Child at Riverside Theatres from the 19th - 21st January 2023.

Adapted from the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo's Child follows the Gruffalo's Child on her adventurous mission in this magical musical adaptation of the much-loved picture book.

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo's Child ignores her father's warning about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. After all, the Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist...does he?

The team behind The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78- & 91-Storey Treehouses return with this marvellous sequel, bringing together physical theatre, music and puppetry, to deliver songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up, and their adults.