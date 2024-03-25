THE FRONT PAGE Comes to the New Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Front Page will come to the New Theatre next month. Performances run 23 April - 18 May 2024.

Late at night, in the crowded press room at Chicago's Criminal Court, a group of reporters is waiting to cover a controversial execution the next morning. Then an unexpected event breaks through the banter and bravura, and suddenly a scoop is on the cards.

This landmark comedy from 1928 introduced the now-familiar character of the hard-living, wise-cracking reporter chasing the big story, no matter what.

The plot twists and turns as much as its ethically elastic characters, and the laugh-a-minute, rapid-fire script will get the adrenaline rushing.

New Theatre will present this adaptation by director Nicholas Papademetriou that stream-lines the plot, freshens up the gags and swaps around some genders, to make it more accessible to a 21st century audience.



Says Nicholas: "Though mobile phones and laptops have replaced notepads and typewriters, and the internet has changed the way news is reported, the essence of the newshound is the same, and this hilarious satire on corruption and scandal in politics, journalism and justice still hits a nerve.



"I love the fast pace, the humour and the style of the play, its incisive exploration of the obsession with career and how that obsession impacts one's life. I hope the audience has a rollicking good time, as well as being reminded of how easily we can all be manipulated by the monster known as 'The Press'."



The creative team includes Paris Burrows (costume designer), Michael Schell (lighting and sound designer), Kathy Petrakis (assistant director) and Nick Curnow (dialect coach).



The production also features one of the biggest casts ever assembled on New Theatre's stage, with 18 actors in total!

CREATIVE TEAM

Cast David Allsopp, Luca Berreta, Cassady Maddox Booth

Alison Chambers, Barry French, Barret Griffin

Megan Heferen, Braydon May, Gerry Mullaly

Georgia Nicholas, Nathan Porteus, Diego Retamales

Michael Smith, Reuben Solomon, Callum Stephen

Rose Treloar, Andrew Waldin, James Yeargain

Director & Adaptation Nicholas Papademetriou

Costume Designer Paris Burrows

Lighting and Sound Designer Michael Schell

Dialect Coach Nick Curnow

Assistant Director Kathy Petrakis

Stage Manager Rosane McNamara

Assistant Stage Manager Genevieve Viljoen