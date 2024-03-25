THE FRONT PAGE Comes to the New Theatre Next Month

Performances run 23 April - 18 May 2024.
The Front Page will come to the New Theatre next month. Performances run 23 April - 18 May 2024.
Late at night, in the crowded press room at Chicago's Criminal Court, a group of reporters is waiting to cover a controversial execution the next morning. Then an unexpected event breaks through the banter and bravura, and suddenly a scoop is on the cards.
This landmark comedy from 1928 introduced the now-familiar character of the hard-living, wise-cracking reporter chasing the big story, no matter what.
The plot twists and turns as much as its ethically elastic characters, and the laugh-a-minute, rapid-fire script will get the adrenaline rushing.
New Theatre will present this adaptation by director Nicholas Papademetriou that stream-lines the plot, freshens up the gags and swaps around some genders, to make it more accessible to a 21st century audience.
Says Nicholas: "Though mobile phones and laptops have replaced notepads and typewriters, and the internet has changed the way news is reported, the essence of the newshound is the same, and this hilarious satire on corruption and scandal in politics, journalism and justice still hits a nerve.
"I love the fast pace, the humour and the style of the play, its incisive exploration of the obsession with career and how that obsession impacts one's life. I hope the audience has a rollicking good time, as well as being reminded of how easily we can all be manipulated by the monster known as 'The Press'."
The creative team includes Paris Burrows (costume designer), Michael Schell (lighting and sound designer), Kathy Petrakis (assistant director) and Nick Curnow (dialect coach).
The production also features one of the biggest casts ever assembled on New Theatre's stage, with 18 actors in total!
Cast David Allsopp, Luca Berreta, Cassady Maddox Booth
Alison Chambers, Barry French, Barret Griffin
Megan Heferen, Braydon May, Gerry Mullaly
Georgia Nicholas, Nathan Porteus, Diego Retamales
Michael Smith, Reuben Solomon, Callum Stephen
Rose Treloar, Andrew Waldin, James Yeargain
Director & Adaptation Nicholas Papademetriou
Costume Designer Paris Burrows
Lighting and Sound Designer Michael Schell
Dialect Coach Nick Curnow
Assistant Director Kathy Petrakis
Stage Manager Rosane McNamara
Assistant Stage Manager Genevieve Viljoen
Videos